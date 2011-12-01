* Daiwa planning to sell synthetic prime brokerage biz-sources

* Jefferies up to 230 staff in Asia, building in Korea, Taiwan-Asia head

* Moelis has 71 bankers in the region now - CEO

By Kelvin Soh and Michael Flaherty

HONG KONG, Dec 1 Newcomers to the broad Asia banking market are slugging it out in a fight for survival, facing a shrinking fee pool, fewer deals, and weak trading volumes.

Some brokerage and advisory shops new to the group of regional players are pressing ahead with their Asia growth plans, undeterred by the tough economic climate and bent on using the broader industry struggles to their advantage.

In the race to tap Asia's growth, however, other growth-minded firms are showing signs of fatigue, with one already out of the game and others expected to be casualties in a regional shake out.

The survivors are likely to be those that are able to develop a niche. The rest risk being swamped in the sea of banks covering the booming, yet relatively small, region compared to the fees generated in the United States and Europe.

For example, Petrochina and ICBC each have more than 40 analysts covering their Hong Kong-traded shares.

"There's no other food to be had elsewhere in the world," said Chak Wong, a professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong and previously a managing director at UBS and Barclays Capital. "This is the only place where you see some hope of growth, and that's why everyone is still rushing in."

Japan's Daiwa Securities Group had pushed hard into the Asia brokerage market, beefing up units in cities such as Hong Kong. While the bank said it will continue to pursue that strategy, it announced last month that a $520 million cost-cutting plan was not enough.

Included in that plan was ending proprietary trading in Hong Kong and Taiwan and scrapping 300 overseas jobs. The Japanese firm is also planning to sell its synthetic prime brokerage, which has desks in Hong Kong and New York, to Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia, two people familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

South Korea's Samsung Securities also made a heavy push across Asia after the 2008 financial crisis, though the pace of its Asia expansion now appears to be slowing. Chief Executive Park Chun Hyeon said last November that the company planned to set up shop in Taiwan and Singapore in 2011.

A Samsung Securities spokesman in Hong Kong said it still intends to set up an office in Taiwan, but it wants to open in Singapore first, where it awaits a licence.

Early casualties include Knight Capital, which announced in August the closure of its institutional equities operations in Hong Kong, having entered the market in 2009.

"For the third- or fourth-tier brokers, there's just no way to compete with the big guys," said Ronald Wan, managing director at China Merchant Securities in Hong Kong.

"Some of these that made a push are actually laying off people now."

SLOW GO

IPO proceeds in Asia, excluding Japan, were $67 billion in January-October. While Hong Kong has routinely gone through stretches in the last few years where it has fetched more IPO proceeds than New York and London combined, those 10-month figures are just half the value of the same period of last year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Trading volumes in Hong Kong have remained flat, with average daily turnover in the third quarter at HK$72 billion, according to stock exchange data. That flat performance is reflected in most markets across Asia.

Adding to the challenges of newcomers is the fact that the bulge-bracket firms, no matter the climate, tend to get the lion's share of fees. In Asia ex-Japan, the top 10 investment banks accounted for almost 60 percent of the $5.6 billion paid out as fees so far this year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

PUSHING AHEAD

Some new arrivals in Asia, despite the hurdles, say they are pressing ahead.

Mike Alexander, Asia head at Jefferies, said the U.S firm was moving ahead with plans to build its business in both Taiwan and South Korea, putting it into six Asian markets. Jefferies, which began its regional build-out 14 months ago, has around 230 people in Asia.

"There are people who have become pretty disillusioned with what's happening in the bigger banks, and I guess what's happening in our favour is that they're not looking for more of the same," Alexander told Reuters in an interview.

Jefferies snagged several high-profile equity sales hires, including Marcu Okuno in Tokyo, who joined from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Chua Lee Leng in Singapore, who joined from UBS.

In investment banking, the brokerage has hired Ren Wang, previously head of financial institutions at UBS, whose heavy-hitting China client list included ICBC, the world's largest bank by market value.

"The pace of hiring has slowed a bit over the past few months, but they continue to throw some serious money at select strategic hires," said Loretta Chan, partner with executive search firm Wellesley Partners, referring to smaller brokerages in general.

Moelis, an M&A and capital markets advisory specialist, now has 71 bankers in Asia-Pacific, most of them in Australia, as it prefers developed to developing markets. CEO Ken Moelis has said that, over time, he would like the company to resemble a "great law firm", employing up to 2,000 people.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods recently hired John Spence and Henry Fan from Macquarie and Roth Capital Partners, respectively, to its investment banking division to focus on financial institutions.

Some of the Asian upstarts have been able to attract new talent by paying a higher portion of their salaries in cash instead of stock options, recruiters and rivals say.

One indicator of a looming Asia equity brokerage shakeout may be comparative trading patterns of Apple Inc shares.

About 20 million Apple shares change hands everyday, representing turnover of $7.6 billion, based on the company's closing price on Thursday.

This is just below the $9 billion worth of shares that changes hands in Hong Kong everyday, and 7 times that of the roughly $1 billion worth of shares traded in Singapore daily.