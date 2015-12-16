(For further coverage, Eikon users please search ".TRIABS", or
Dec 16 Asia's biggest companies were the least
optimistic in four years for their near-term business prospects
as concern over slowing economic growth in China damped
sentiment in the fourth quarter, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey
showed.
The Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment Index
, representing the six-month outlook at 103
firms, was 58 for October-December versus 60 three months prior.
Singaporean firms were again the most downbeat, with those
in Taiwan and Malaysia also yielding an index below 50 - the
mid-point separating optimists from pessimists. Sentiment was
highest in the Philippines, ahead of South Korea and Japan.
SINGAPORE: 2ND TIME MOST PESSIMISTIC AT 21 IN Q4 VS 14 IN Q3
Singaporean firms saw nothing positive in the first half of
2016, with three saying their outlooks were neutral and four
negative. Four cited China's economic slowdown as the top worry
while one flagged a U.S. interest rate rise expected this week
as a concern.
In the three months before polling, two firms booked more
orders and sales while one said business fell. Five retained
staffing levels whereas two took on more hires.
TAIWAN: WEAKENING EXPORTS PUSH INDEX TO 38 VS 50
Taiwan's reliance on weakening exports and a brush with
recession in the third quarter turned sentiment negative from
neutral in the last survey, the culmination of a year's steady
descent into pessimism.
Two of eight respondents were negative and the rest neutral.
Volatile financial markets topped the risk list for four firms,
with two worried about the economy across the Taiwan Strait. The
volume of business was stagnant at half of the respondents while
staffing was unchanged at six.
MALAYSIA: SURVEY'S MOST NEGATIVES LEAVES INDEX AT 41 VS 25
Five of 11 Malaysian respondents rated their outlooks as
negative, in a quarter which saw official data confirming
economic growth was the slowest in over two years. Other firms
were equally split between neutral and positive.
With the ringgit Asia's worst-performing currency of
2015, five firms cited financial market volatility as their top
risk. Other risks included falling asset quality and oil prices.
Staffing was unchanged at eight firms while three lost business.
CHINA: TWO FEAR U.S. RATE RISE AS INDEX FALLS TO 50 VS 80
Three Chinese firms were neutral in their outlook while two
each were positive and negative. Just one cited the slowdown in
Asia's biggest economy as a risk to its prospects, while two
were more concerned about the impact of a U.S. interest rate
rise.
None of the firms added staff over the past three months,
during which time one gained business while two lost out.
The overall neutral outlook contrasts with the upbeat view
of three months prior, when five firms responded to the survey.
THAILAND: LEAST OPTIMISTIC IN NEARLY TWO YEARS AT 58 VS 60
Four Thai firms were upbeat about the coming half-year, with
seven indifferent and two less enthused. China's slowdown was
keeping four firms on edge, while others brooded over rising
competition and oil prices falling to seven-year lows.
One firm saw its chief risk as uncertainty in the domestic
economy, managed by a military government for a year and a half.
Six booked more business over the past three months versus
four that reported a decline. Staffing was unchanged at seven.
AUSTRALIA: CHINA RESOURCE WORRY PULLS INDEX TO 61 VS 83
Sentiment at five of nine firms was positive, while one was
neutral and three negative. The top worry for four was China -
the top buyer of natural resources - whose economic slowdown is
spurring Australia to shift reliance to services from resources.
Four reported increased orders and sales and three added
personnel, versus two firms that lost business and cut staff.
The overall outlook compared with the more upbeat view of
three months prior, when three firms responded to the survey.
INDONESIA: SURVEY'S STEEPEST RISE IN SENTIMENT AT 64 VS 29
Two of seven Indonesian firms were upbeat about the first
half of 2016, with none negative. Three said China's economy was
the chief risk to their outlooks, whereas two feared the global
impact of a U.S. rate hike.
Two booked more business over the past three months while
three saw less. Staffing was flat at almost all respondents.
INDIA: VOLATILE FINANCIAL MARKETS PULL INDEX TO 71 VS 79
Seven Indian firms expressed optimism for the coming
half-year whereas three were neutral and two pessimistic - the
first time the economy has garnered more than one negative
response.
Four firms cited volatile financial markets as the top risk,
with others citing climate change, weak consumption and the pace
of economic reform.
Three enjoyed more business over the past three months while
most others reported no change. Staffing, on the whole, was also
unchanged.
JAPAN: SENTIMENT STAYS AT ALMOST SIX-YEAR HIGH OF 73
Sentiment in Japan was unchanged from the previous survey -
keeping the index at its highest since the beginning of 2010 -
with five respondents again providing a positive view and the
remaining six again neutral.
Seven said China's slowdown was their chief risk, as in the
last survey, while two pointed to a U.S. rate hike. One firm
raised staffing and three booked a rise in sales and orders.
SOUTH KOREA: ECONOMIC DATA SPURS SENTIMENT TO 75 VS 50
South Korean firms were more bullish towards the near-term
compared with three months previously, since when data showed an
economy growing at its fastest rate in five years.
Six respondents were equally split between positive and
neutral, with China's economy worrying two while others fretted
about oil prices. Two booked more business while one reported a
decline. Most said staffing was the same as three months prior.
PHILIPPINES: 2ND TIME SURVEY'S MOST OPTIMISTIC AT 77 VS 95
Seven of 11 firms were positive about the coming six months,
with one firm negative - versus 10 of 11 in the last survey with
no negatives. In the interim, data showed economic growth in the
third quarter was slower than market estimates.
Causes for concern included U.S. rates, financial market
volatility, increased competition and political uncertainty
ahead of elections next year. Seven companies reported increased
sales and orders, with four taking on more staff to accommodate.
Note: Companies surveyed change from quarter to quarter
(Writing by Siddharth Iyer; Editing by Christopher Cushing)