BENGALURU, June 22 Business sentiment at
Asia-Pacific's biggest companies rose in the second quarter of
2016 to its highest in a year, but firms were wary about risks
stemming from rising corporate debt in China and volatile oil
prices, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey showed.
The Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment Index
, representing the six-month outlook at 139
firms, was 67 for April-June versus 65 three months prior.
Companies in the Philippines were the most upbeat followed
by those in India and China. Japan was the only economy with a
sentiment subindex below 50 - the level separating optimists
from pessimists.
PHILIPPINES: FOURTH TIME MOST UPBEAT AT 86 IN Q2 VS 85 IN Q1
Boosted by first-quarter economic growth that beat market
expectations, nine of 11 firms polled said they had a positive
outlook for the coming six months, while one was neutral and
another negative.
Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co, Nickel Asia Corp
and San Miguel Corp featured among the 11
firms, which said chief risks to six-month outlooks included
rising competition and slowing Chinese economic growth.
Seven firms also reported higher sales and orders over the
past three months with four taking on more staff.
INDIA: LOW OIL PRICES, FOREX WORRY PULL SUBINDEX TO 78 VS 83
Seventeen of 25 Indian firms expressed optimism for the
coming half-year whereas five were neutral and three
pessimistic. But the subindex fell 5 points to 78, with volatile
oil prices topping the list of outlook risks, while excessive
foreign exchange volatility was also a concern.
Of the respondents, which included Hero MotoCorp Ltd
and Reliance Industries Ltd, 15 said they
enjoyed increased business compared with three months prior.
Nine reported improved asset quality, and seven added headcount.
CHINA: OPTIMISM RISES TO 75 VS 71, VARIED RISKS CITED
Five of eight respondents were upbeat about the second half
of 2016 while two were neutral and one negative. The primary
risk factors that companies highlighted varied, with government
policies, yuan depreciation and terrorism featuring among
concerns.
China Jo Jo Drugstores Inc was one of the
respondents.
Two firms booked more business over the past three months
and two saw improvement in the quality of assets. Three said
they had added headcount.
INDONESIA: SURVEY'S STEEPEST UPTURN IN SENTIMENT AT 64 VS 42
Fourteen companies from Indonesia responded to the survey,
including PT Cowell Development Tbk, PT Hanson
International Tbk and PT Kalbe Farma Tbk.
Overall, sentiment was far more bullish compared with three
months previously, with eight companies reporting a positive
outlook, two neutral and four negative. Key risks included
currency swings and low energy prices.
Though sentiment turned bullish, activity over the quarter
reflected the negative outlook of the previous survey: Staffing
and asset quality are largely unchanged from three months prior,
while eight companies reported a decline in business volume.
JAPAN: SURVEY'S MOST PESSIMISTIC WITH SUBINDEX AT 46 VS 77
Sentiment fell the most this survey in Japan, where firms
said they were worried about stagnating consumption and exchange
rate fluctuation.
Eleven of 12 respondents were neutral towards the coming six
months and one was negative.
Business volume, asset quality and staffing levels were
almost unchanged compared with three months prior.
INCREASED OPTIMISM
Elsewhere, South Korea and Taiwan recorded their highest
number of positive responses. In Korea, 6 of 11 companies were
optimistic about the coming six months, taking the economy's
subindex to 73 from 70. In Taiwan, 5 positive responses out of
11 helped the economy's subindex swing to 64 from 44.
Sentiment rose in Australia to 69 from 63, reached a
two-year high in Singapore at 63 from 50, and swung positive in
Malaysia to 55 from 45. Sentiment was also positive in Thailand,
though its subindex fell to 59 from 67.
Note: Companies surveyed change from quarter to quarter.
(Writing by Anu Bararia; Editing by Christopher Cushing)