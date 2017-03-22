Business sentiment at Asia's top companies rose to its highest in almost two years in the first quarter of 2017, buoyed by positive economic signs from the United States and China that underpinned improved global demand, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey showed.

The Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment Index , representing the six-month outlook of 96 firms, rose to 70 for the March quarter from 63 in December and 65 in the same period last year. A reading above 50 indicates an overall positive view.

