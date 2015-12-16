(For further coverage, Eikon users please search ".TRIABS", or
Dec 16 Asia's biggest companies were the least
optimistic in four years for their near-term business prospects
as concern over slowing economic growth in China damped
sentiment in the fourth quarter, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey
showed.
The Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment Index
, representing the six-month outlook at 103
firms, was 58 for October-December versus 60 three months prior.
Shippers were again the most downbeat, while financial and
food firms were neutral with an index of 50, the mark separating
optimists from pessimists. Amongst the most positive were
builders and drugmakers.
SHIPPING: 3RD TIME MOST PESSIMISTIC AT 36 IN Q4 VS 25 IN Q3
Four of seven shipping-related respondents were negative
about their six-month business outlook - the sector's
highest-ever number - while two were positive and one neutral.
Two considered a slowing Chinese economy to be the top risk
to their outlook while others cited geopolitics and oil prices
mired at seven-year lows. Over the past three months, five said
their volume of business fell while two cut staff.
FOOD: HIGHEST NUMBER OF NEGATIVES LEAVES INDEX AT 50 VS 79
Japan's Asahi Group Holdings Ltd and Universal
Robina Corp of the Philippines were among nine firms
where four positives cancelled a record four negatives.
Three saw China's slowdown as their chief risk, while others
were worried about their domestic economies, input prices and
competition. Over the past three months, four increased sales
versus one that lost business, while three added headcount.
FINANCIALS: INDEX NEUTRAL AT 50 VS LOWEST-EVER AT 44 IN Q3
Respondents including PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
and Bank of the Philippine Islands yielded
nine neutral outlooks and three each positive and negative.
Financial market volatility ranked as the chief risk for
six, while two feared the impact of a U.S. interest rate rise
widely expected this week.
Six booked a rise in the volume of business versus four that
reported a decline. Personnel was unchanged at eight, while
three each added and cut.
PROPERTY: SURVEY'S STEEPEST FALL IN SENTIMENT TO 57 VS 90
Two of seven respondents could see a bright start to 2016
while one was of the opposite opinion. Two said financial market
volatility was their top concern, while two others pointed to
China's slowing economy. One each cited increased competition
and a U.S. rate rise as a worry. Over the past three months,
three increased business and added staff.
The overall outlook compared with the more upbeat view of
three months prior, when five firms responded to the survey.
RESOURCES: RECORD NEGATIVES HOLD OPTIMISM AT 58 VS 50
Of 19 resource-related firms - including Australia's Oil
Search Ltd and Thailand's PTT Exploration and
Production PCL - eight viewed the coming six months
positively while a record five were negative.
Eight were concerned about economic slowdown in China - the
sector's top consumer - while five said low oil prices posed the
greatest risk. Six reported increased sales compared with four
that lost business, while staffing was mostly unchanged.
AUTOS: STEEPEST RECOVERY IN OPTIMISM WITH INDEX AT 60 VS 33
South Korea's Kia Motors Corp and India's Hero
MotoCorp Ltd were among five automotive-related firms
where one forecast a positive six months and four were neutral.
One each cited a U.S. rate rise, a China slowdown and slower
domestic consumption among risks to their outlooks. Staffing
levels and volume of business were unchanged from the previous
three months, bar one auto firm that booked increased sales.
The overall outlook compared with the more upbeat view of
three months prior, when three firms responded to the survey.
RETAIL: SENTIMENT WEAKEST IN TWO YEARS AT 60 VS 63
Japan's Fast Retailing Co Ltd was among 10
retail-related respondents where four expressed optimism towards
the coming six months compared with two that were downbeat.
Three companies said the biggest risk to their outlooks was
volatility in financial markets, while two each were concerned
about sluggish consumption, China's slowdown and security
threats. Four reported an increase in business over the past
three months versus one that lost out, and three raised staff.
TECH: OPTIMISM DIPS FOR FIRST TIME THIS YEAR TO 60 VS 73
Twenty firms - including Japan's Canon Inc and
Hitachi Ltd - yielded six positive outlooks and two
negatives. Eight saw China's economic slowdown as their primary
concern whereas three each saw more risk in a U.S. rate hike,
increased competition and financial market volatility.
Seven booked increased business over the past three months
versus five that lost out, while staffing was broadly unchanged.
DRUGS: INCREASED BUSINESS HELPS LIFT SENTIMENT TO 88 VS 75
Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd and India's Lupin Ltd
featured among four respondents of which three had a
positive outlook and one neutral. Chief risks were higher U.S.
rates, a China slowdown, financial market volatility and risks
inherent to the companies' domestic economy. One increased sales
over the past three months, and three staff.
BUILDING: MOST OPTIMISTIC IN A YEAR AT 90 VS 70
Four of five building-related firms that included India's
Larsen & Toubro Ltd and Asian Paints Ltd
offered a positive outlook for the coming half-year while one
was neutral. None agreed on a dominant business risk, while two
reported increased business and one raised headcount.
AIRLINES: SOLE POSITIVE RESPONSE LEAVES INDEX AT 100
Just one airline responded to this quarter's survey, saying
the biggest risk to its positive six-month business outlook was
a rise in U.S. interest rates.
Note: Companies surveyed change from quarter to quarter
