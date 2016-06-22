(For further coverage, Eikon users please search ".TRIABS", or
BENGALURU, June 22 Business sentiment at
Asia-Pacific's biggest companies rose in the second quarter of
2016 to its highest in a year, but firms were wary about risks
stemming from rising corporate debt in China and volatile oil
prices, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey showed.
The Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment Index
, representing the six-month outlook at 139
firms, was 67 for April-June versus 65 three months prior.
Companies in the retail and leisure sector were the most
optimistic, while energy firms and utilities were also upbeat.
Construction and engineering firms ranked lowest in sentiment
with a subindex of 50 - the level separating optimists from
pessimists.
RETAIL & LEISURE: SURVEY'S MOST OPTIMISTIC AT 82 VS 77 IN Q1
Seventeen companies that broadly fall into the retail and
leisure sector responded to this quarter's survey, including
Japan's Fast Retailing Co Ltd, South Korean online
games maker NC Soft Corp, the Philippines'
Bloomberry Resorts Corp and Thai hotelier Minor
International PCL.
Eleven said they were positive about their six-month
business outlook whereas six were neutral. Six said the chief
risk to their outlook was the fallout from a rise in Chinese
corporate debt.
Ten firms reported a rise in business volume compared with
three months prior, four said asset quality had improved, and
five took on more staff.
ENERGY & UTILITIES: MORE BUSINESS SEES INDEX UP TO 68 VS 54
Five of eleven energy firms and utilities that included
Thailand's PTT PCL and Ratchaburi Electricity
Generating Holding PCL offered a positive outlook for
the coming half-year, whereas five were neutral and one
negative.
Key outlook risks included deterioration in China's economy,
the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy and low crude oil
prices.
Four respondents said the volume of business had risen over
the past three months and three reported improvement in asset
quality, while just two increased staff.
HOUSEHOLD, FOOD & BEVERAGE: STEEPEST-EVER FALL TO 67 VS 100
Of nine respondents, which included Japanese brewery Asahi
Group Holdings Ltd and Philippine snack food maker JG
Summit Holdings Inc, four could see a bright second
half whereas one was of the opposite opinion and the rest
neutral.
Each respondent cited a different risk to their outlook.
These included rising Chinese corporate debt, low oil prices,
currency volatility, stagnating consumption and the impact of
Britain voting to leave the European Union on June 23.
Most respondents cited no change in the quality of assets or
number of employees over the past three months. Two firms
reported a rise in business volume while another two reported a
fall.
FINANCIALS: QUARTER'S STEEPEST RISE IN SENTIMENT TO 65 VS 47
Eight firms were positive about the next six months, while
14 were neutral and one was negative. Respondents included Union
Bank of the Philippines and compatriot Metropolitan
Bank and Trust Co.
Rising corporate indebtedness in China was by far the chief
risk cited, with other risks including changes to central banks'
policy interest rates, competition and diplomatic disputes.
Nine booked a rise in the volume of business and six
reported improved asset quality, while five added personnel.
CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING: ONLY NON-POSITIVE AT 50 VS 70
Six of eight respondents categorised as construction and
engineering firms offered a neutral outlook for the coming
half-year while one gave a positive view and another was
pessimistic.
Australia's James Hardie Industries PLC, India's
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, Japan's Hitachi Ltd
and South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd
featured among respondents who said the top risks to
their outlooks were low energy prices, a slowing Chinese economy
and change in government policy.
Three companies saw a loss of business volume compared with
three months prior and three cut headcount.
MOST OTHER SECTORS RISE
Sentiment also rose in the technology and telecommunications
sector, to 65 from 57, and in transport and logistics, to 64
from 50. In metals and chemicals, sentiment edged up to 64 from
63.
Companies in the real estate and autos sectors again
registered sentiment subindexes of 63, as in the first quarter,
while optimism was shaken somewhat among healthcare firms, whose
subindex fell to 72 from 92.
Note: Companies surveyed change from quarter to quarter.
(Writing by Anu Bararia; Editing by Christopher Cushing)