By Elaine Lies and David Alexander
TOKYO/WASHINGTON Dec 14 Japan and Southeast
Asian countries called for freedom of the air and sea on
Saturday, as China's military assertiveness raises regional
tensions and after U.S. and Chinese warships narrowly avoided
collision in the disputed South China Sea.
China's recent announcement of an air defence zone covering
disputed islands in the East China Sea and its territorial
claims in the South China Sea have raised concerns that a minor
incident in the disputed seas could quickly escalate.
The near-miss between a U.S. guided missile cruiser, USS
Cowpens, and a Chinese warship operating near China's only
aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, last week was the most
significant U.S.-China maritime incident in the South China Sea
since 2009, said security expert Carl Thayer at the Australian
Defence Force Academy.
"It is a gravely disturbing development," said Ian Storey, a
regional security analyst at Singapore's Institute of South East
Asian Studies.
"If China continues to challenge the presence of foreign
naval ships in the South China Sea, it is only a question of
time before a serious and potentially deadly incident occurs."
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and leaders of the
Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed at a
summit in Tokyo on the need for freedom of the high seas and
skies and the peaceful resolution of disputes.
The statement did not criticise China's new air zone, which
has triggered protests from Japan, United States and South
Korea. Many ASEAN members have deep economic ties with China.
But Abe himself minced no words at a later news conference.
"The air defence identification zone China has established
in the East China Sea is unjustly violating the freedom of
aviation over the high seas, which is a general rule in
international law. We are demanding China rescind all measures
like this that unjustly violate the general rule," Abe said.
Sino-Japanese tensions have risen over the past year in a
long-running dispute over Japanese-controlled islands in the
East China Sea that are also claimed by Beijing. Both countries
and have scrambled aircraft and conducted naval patrols in the
area.
China and several ASEAN nations have competing territorial
claims in the energy-rich South China Sea.
The Japan-ASEAN summit is the centrepiece of a three-day
regional gathering officially billed as celebrating 40 years of
diplomatic ties.
"I would like to build an Asia-Pacific future that respects
each other's cultures and construct an economic system that is
realised not by force, but by rule of law and our efforts," Abe
said at the summit.
EVASIVE ACTION
The U.S. Pacific Fleet said in a statement on Friday that
the USS Cowpens, operating in international waters in the South
China Sea, last week narrowly missed colliding with the Chinese
warship.
The Chinese ship manoeuvred near the Cowpens in the incident
on Dec. 5 and the Cowpens took evasive action.
"Eventually, effective bridge-to-bridge communications
occurred between the U.S. and Chinese crews, and both vessels
manoeuvred to ensure safe passage," said the defence official.
The United States had raised the incident at a "high level"
with China, according to a State Department official quoted by
the U.S. military's Stars and Stripes newspaper.
Beijing has yet to comment, but China's often-nationalistic
on-line platforms were filling with debate about the near-miss.
One poster demanded the Chinese navy follow up by blazing an
"independent sea lane" to Hawaii.
Asked if the Chinese vessel was moving towards the Cowpens
with aggressive intent, a U.S. defence official declined to
speculate.
"Whether it is a tactical at-sea encounter, or strategic
dialogue, sustained and reliable communication mitigates the
risk of mishaps, which is in the interest of both the U.S. and
China," the official said in an email to Reuters.
Beijing routinely objects to U.S. military surveillance
operations within its exclusive economic zone, while Washington
insists the United States and other nations have the right to
conduct routine operations in international waters.
The U.S. Navy said the Cowpens was conducting regular
freedom-of-navigation operations when the incident occurred.
China deployed the Liaoning to the South China Sea just days
after announcing its air defence zone which covers air space
around a group of tiny islands in the East China Sea that are
administered by Japan but claimed by Beijing as well.
Japanese lawmakers called China's actions "reckless and
risky measures", prompting Beijing to accuse Tokyo of being a
regional aggressor.
Chinese state media kept up the invective against Japan's
complaints over the air space zone on Friday, with the official
Xinhua news agency saying Abe was going to "stage again its
China-is-to-blame game" at the ASEAN summit.
"It is believed that anyone with only half a brain knows
that it is Japan who intentionally set the region on fire in the
first place," Xinhua said in an English-language commentary.
