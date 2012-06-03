By Jonathan Standing
TAIPEI, June 4 Morris Chang, the father of
Taiwan's chip sector, once shrugged off Samsung Electronics'
entry into the foundry business - making private-label
semiconductors under contract for others. Now, he calls the
South Korean group the industry's "700-pound gorilla" with
formidable financial firepower.
Samsung's rise highlights the rapid changes in
one of Asia's top industries - where speed, creativity and deep
pockets count in a race to make chips smaller, but smarter, to
keep up with a consumer shift from computers to mobile gadgets
such as Apple Inc's iPhone and iPad.
While U.S. firm Intel remains the dominant player,
with as much as a two-year lead in process technology, the chip
industry is going through its biggest shakeout in a decade, and
the less well-known contract makers, or foundries, are set to
emerge strongest.
Once-dominant Japanese firms have been battered by rising
costs and the investment clout of Samsung and Chang's Taiwan
Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) .
The Japanese have the technology, but the likes of Elpida
Memory, a maker of DRAM memory chips for computers,
and Renesas Electronics Corp, the world's leading maker
of microcontroller chips for automobiles, just don't have the
money to plough into the constant plant and technology upgrades.
"As technology moves forward, companies simply can't afford
to individually build advanced fabs. The foundry model of
aggregation is very good for addressing the cost issue," said
Len Jelinek, director and chief analyst of semiconductor
manufacturing at research company IHS iSuppli.
While the word conjures up images of red-hot steel and
pounding metal, a chip industry "foundry" is a company that
makes chips for others in large, modern and ultra-clean plants,
or fabs, that cost billions of dollars to build.
IHS predicts revenue from the foundry business will jump to
$42 billion by 2015 from around $30 billion this year, pushing
up its share of the total chip industry to 10.8 percent from 9.1
percent. Foundries will account for almost a quarter of total
chip capacity by 2015, up from a fifth currently.
The world's top foundries are Taiwanese: TSMC and United
Microelectronics (UMC) .
TSMC, founded by Chang in 1987, had revenue last year of
$14.5 billion and a 49 percent market share, about four times
the size of UMC, according to industry researcher Gartner. Then
come GlobalFoundries, the former manufacturing arm of Advanced
Micro Devices (AMD), which is backed by the Abu Dhabi
sovereign fund and had revenue last year of $3.58 billion,
China's SMIC and Israel's Towerjazz.
The foundries' workload is dictated by rapid technological
change as consumer hunger for mobile devices means chips must be
smaller and lighter yet do more and use less power. This means a
bigger focus on logic or system chips, which make such devices
work.
"For the first time in semiconductor history, the most
leading-edge technology is not being driven by computers, but
now mobile processors need it, too," said Samuel Tuan Wang,
chief analyst for semiconductor manufacturing at Gartner.
SHRINKING CHIPS
The key for foundries is to perfect that technology, and
shrink the space between the transistors on a chip that make it
work, so more of them can be fitted on. Currently, the thinnest
TSMC and other top makers are able to produce at is the 28
nanometre (nm) level - meaning the gap between the transistors
is several thousand times thinner than a human hair, and tens of
millions of transistors can fit on the head of a pin.
Intel's latest Ivy Bridge chips are produced at the 22nm
level. Both TSMC and Samsung are working on 20nm technology, but
this has so far proved unstable. A 28nm fab costs around $5
billion.
Samsung, which has a near-50 percent share of the memory
chip market, is converting lines to non-memory chips to boost
production of mobile processors used in Apple products and its
own mobile devices such as the Galaxy smartphone and Note
tablet-phone. In non-memory, it competes with Intel, Qualcomm
, Broadcomm and specialist chip designers such
as ARM.
Samsung's foundry business, ranked 9th globally with a 1.6
percent market share, is set to grow as it pushes into these
logic chips. The firm is one of very few with the money and
capacity to seriously challenge TSMC in advanced technologies.
It already has foundry clients such as Qualcomm, and increased
capacity could see it win more clients such as Texas Instruments
and Nvidia away from TSMC - which is itself
struggling to keep up with demand for chips in 28nm.
In January-March, non-memory chips accounted for nearly 40
percent of Samsung's total semiconductor revenue, and the
group's investment in non-memory chips is expected to overtake
memory chips for the first time this year.
"In future, Samsung will take a bite out of the orders that
foundries get," said Clark Tseng, senior manager of market
analysis at chip industry association SEMI, who sees TSMC and
Samsung dominating the top-tier foundry business, with UMC and
GlobalFoundries forming a second-tier and the rest trailing.
TECHNOLOGY HANDOVER?
But Samsung does have an Achilles heel: it competes in some
product areas such as mobile phones with potential foundry
clients, raising the question of whether firms would feel
comfortable handing over their technology to a rival.
Its recent dispute with Apple over mobile patents while at
the same time being a supplier of chips to Apple shows the
sensitivity and complexity of such arrangements.
And the smaller foundries aren't giving up just yet.
UMC has broken ground on an $8 billion expansion of a plant
in Taiwan, and U.S.-based GlobalFoundries, with its Middle East
backing, has been linked with a bid for Elpida.
SMIC, too, has big backers - the Chinese government - keen to
develop high-value-added industries in a country better known
for low-margin assembly work.
Now in his 80s and showing no signs of stepping down from an
industry he created, TSMC's Chang is up for the challenge.
"I'm not afraid," he told a recent youth gathering in
Taipei. "If I were, I wouldn't be doing this."