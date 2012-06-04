NUSA DUA, Indonesia June 4 Indonesia is
considering a quota on coal production and higher royalties in a
bid to increase domestic supply, a senior official in the
Directorate General of Minerals and Coal told Reuters on Monday.
"We're thinking about controlling coal production. It would
be one of the ways because coal production is very high now.
Maybe royalties will be revised also. Royalties at the moment
are too low," said Edi Prasodjo, coal market director at the
directorate.
He was speaking on the sidelines of the Coaltrans conference
in Bali.
