NUSA DUA, Indonesia, June 4 Indonesia's coal
consumption is expected to reach 125.7 million tonnes in 2022,
up from 57.3 million tonnes in 2012, state utility PT Perusahaan
Listrik Negara (PLN) said on Monday.
It estimated demand would rise to 63.2 million tonnes next
year and about 68 million tonnes by 2014.
"Our coal demand is growing very quickly and it will top 100
million tonnes soon after 2017," said Nur Pamudji, PLN president
director. He was speaking at the Coaltrans conference in Bali.
