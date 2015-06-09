By Fergus Jensen
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, June 9 Coal prices in Asia
are already at levels that have forced some producers to curb
supply and are unlikely to fall more than another $10, industry
officials said on Tuesday.
The Asian benchmark Newcastle coal index was at
$58.11 a tonne for the week ended June 5, down 10 percent so far
this year in a market that has been hit by oversupply and import
restrictions in top consumer China.
"There is space for prices to fall further but only
marginally, because we are getting very, very close to
production costs," said Edwin Tsang, head of marketing at
Indonesia's second-biggest coal miner Adaro Energy.
"This year is still a survival game," he said at a coal
industry conference in Indonesia, the world's top exporter of
the power station fuel.
"We've got more enquiries from Chinese importers but the
prices are still depressed. Whether that's going to be
sustainable or not we still need a couple of months to see."
Adaro aims to keep its coal production steady this year at
54 to 56 million tonnes, Tsang said.
Other producers like Adimitra Baratama Nusantara, also based
in Indonesia, said that prices could soon begin to recover.
"This year we're actually going to see some meaningful
supply cuts," Michael Soerijadi, the firm's marketing director,
told Reuters.
"I think we're not too far away from a recovery and it looks
like now this may be the bottom," he said, adding that it may
still take several years for coal prices to rebalance.
He said the market was looking beyond China, hoping to make
more sales in places such as South Korea, Taiwan, India and
Southeast Asia.
Alex Tonks, managing consultant at mining analyst CRU
International, said coal producer margins could not narrow much
more.
"It's a question of who can reduce costs faster to get
margin and that comes down to macroeconomics as well in terms of
whose currency is going to move most, which is a big thing for
Indonesia."
The Indonesian rupiah has weakened 7.7 pct against
the U.S. dollar this year.
According to Gary Vernon, global head of coal trading at
Macquarie Bank, approximately 15 percent of the seaborne thermal
coal industry is now losing money on a cash basis.
"One would expect that the price could move $10 lower to
finally see some of these supply-side reactions that the market
needs to have," he said.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)