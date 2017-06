Sept 19 Business sentiment among Asia's top companies fell for the second straight quarter, dragged down by export-orientated economies such as China and Japan, while domestic spending helped boost Southeast Asia's outlook, according to the latest Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment Survey published on Wednesday.

The Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment Index fell to 62 in the third quarter from 69 in the second quarter of 2012, having peaked at 80 in the first quarter of 2011. A reading above 50 indicates an overall positive outlook, while one below 50 points to pessimism.

To view this exclusive survey in PDF, click:

r.reuters.com/byh72t

(Reporting By Ryan Woo)