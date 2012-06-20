June 20 Business sentiment at Asia's top companies slid in the second quarter, with mounting concern over the euro zone crisis and a slowdown in China's growth, according to the latest Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment Survey, published on Wednesday.

The Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment Index (RACSI) dropped to 69 in June from 74 in March, when it saw a dramatic 14-point jump from the December survey. A reading above 50 indicates an overall positive outlook.

To view this exclusive survey in PDF, click:

r.reuters.com/fej88s

(Editing by Ian Geoghegan)