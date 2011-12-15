BEIJING Dec 15 Business sentiment at Asia's top companies fell in the fourth quarter to its lowest since the fourth quarter of 2009, weighed down by persistent doubts over the strength of the global economy, a Reuters survey showed.

The Reuters Asia Corporate Sentiment Index fell to 57 in the fourth quarter from 63 in the third quarter, a third straight decline. An index above 50 indicates a positive outlook.

The index was compiled from a poll of 100 executives at Asia's top firms between Dec. 5-9.

Following are key country highlights from the poll:

AUSTRALIA: ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY PARAMOUNT

Three Australian firms polled were positive and five were neutral. All but one cited economic uncertainty as the reason for their lack of optimism, while one noted weak consumer confidence.

Three of the Australian companies were financial firms, two were in the building industry. Companies participating in the survey included resources firm Fortescue Metals Group Ltd and retailer Myer.

CHINA: LEADER IN OPTIMISM

Companies in Asia's largest economy, and the world's second-largest, led the way in optimism again, despite concerns that the Chinese economy is rapidly losing momentum. Seven Chinese firms said they were positive about the near future, and two said they were very positive. Five of those firms were in tech and retail. This indicates a return to more optimism in China following the third quarter survey when none responded that they were very positive.

Another seven were neutral, two of them in the resources industry, with the majority citing economic uncertainty as the reason for their concern. Online commerce firm Alibabacom Ltd was among the respondents.

INDIA: LOOKING UP

The Indian government reported last week that the economy would grow between 7.25-7.75 percent in the fiscal year ending in March, lower than predicted earlier this year, but the sentiment of respondents in India was markedly improved over the last quarter. As in the third quarter, there were seven respondents, this time with four positive responses, two neutral and one negative, compared with one very positive, five neutral and one negative in the previous quarter.

Tech firm Infosys Ltd, Coal India Ltd and property firm DLF were among the Indian respondents. Two of them pointed to rising costs, two to currency volatility, two to economic uncertainty and one to regulatory issues as causes for concern.

JAPAN: HUNKERING DOWN

With some manufacturing, supply chains and agricultural production still not fully recovered from the unprecedented destruction by the earthquake and tsunami in March, there was only one positive response from Japan and five negatives out of 20 companies. That compared with six positive, 19 neutral and only one negative out of 26 Japanese companies in the September survey.

Twelve respondents said economic uncertainty weighs heaviest on them over the next six months, four said currency issues, one said regulatory changes, one said consumer sentiment, and one said other issues.

Honda Motor Co Ltd, Softbank Corp, Toshiba Corp, Astellas Pharma Inc, JFE Holdings Inc , Nikon Corp, Mitsubishi Corp, and Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd were among those taking part in this quarter's survey.

SOUTH KOREA: EVENLY SPREAD

With signs that exports in one of Asia's most trade-dependent economies are slowing and domestic demand is cooling, the three South Korean participants this quarter were equally diverse in their view of the coming six months, one being positive, one neutral and one negative in their outlook. All cited economic uncertainty as the reason behind their views.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd was among the South Korean firms taking part in the poll.

SOUTHEAST ASIA: SCATTERED OPTIMISM

Of 14 responses from the region two were positive, nine neutral and three negative. Singapore again had the most respondents, seven, none of whom expressed optimism about the near term, with four neutral and three negative, similar to last quarter with three neutral and three negative. Six cited economic uncertainty this year, and one noted rising costs.

Taiwan and the Philippines returned the only two positive responses from the region, with Taiwan companies also providing two neutral views.

Thailand also had three responses, all neutral. All seven firms in Taiwan, the Philippines and Thailand said economic uncertainty was behind their concern. (Compiled by Terril Yue Jones in Beijing; Editing by Matthew Driskill)