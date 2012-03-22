March 22 Business sentiment at Asia's top companies soared in the first quarter following three straight quarterly declines, buoyed by signs of recovery in the United States and some steadying of Europe's debt crisis, though worries persist over rising costs and the overall global economy.

The Thomson Reuters-INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment Index jumped to 74 in the first quarter from 57 in the fourth quarter of 2011. An index above 50 indicates a positive outlook.

The index was compiled from a poll of more than 100 executives at Asia's top firms between March 12-19.

Following are key country highlights from the poll:

JAPAN: LESS NEGATIVE

Japanese respondents reported improved sentiment as manufacturers expect to benefit from projects to rebuild the country's northeast coastal area devastated by an earthquake and tsunami a year ago.

Companies have already started to ramp up capital spending in anticipation of increased domestic demand, prompting many manufacturers to upgrade their sentiment to neutral in January-March from negative in the previous quarter. Still, only one firm of the 20 respondents reported positive sentiment, while the remainder were neutral.

Four respondents said currency volatility was a big risk. This was up from two from the last survey, but the result suggested that movements in the yen have had limited impact on sentiment even as the currency hovers near life highs versus the dollar and euro.

CHINA: STILL UPBEAT

An expected slowdown in Asia's largest economy this year has done little to shake business confidence, as Chinese firms continued to be upbeat on their outlook.

Eight firms said sentiment was positive, while the same number were neutral. However, one aviation company reported a marked deterioration in its economic view, swinging to negative from positive in October-December.

Most respondents cited rising costs as the biggest risk to their outlook, suggesting firms are wary of overheating in the economy even as Beijing earlier this month cut its growth target to 7.5 percent this year, its lowest in 8 years.

INDIA: GETTING BRIGHTER

Indian companies were more positive about their business outlook, heartened by an expected pick-up in domestic economic growth in 2012/13 after a slump at the end of last year. Six firms reported positive responses, up from four in the previous quarter, while two were neutral.

Respondents were unruffled by warnings of resurgent inflation risks, with only one of 8 respondents citing rising costs as a key risk. The remainder were split equally between risks stemming from economic and regulatory uncertainty.

SOUTHEAST ASIA: LEADS OPTIMISM

Overall sentiment indices rose in most countries, led by many emerging nations. All respondents from Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand said sentiment was positive.

Four of 6 Singaporean respondents were positive on their business outlook, while two of the three Malaysian companies were also optimistic. The survey received a boost particularly from Indonesian and Malaysian companies, which did not participate in the previous poll.

Analysts said confidence that demand for goods and services from China would continue was a likely driver of optimism among southeast Asian firms.

AUSTRALIANS: MORE OPTIMISTIC

Australian firms were more optimistic than in the previous quarter despite signs of sluggish economic growth, with four respondents reporting sentiment as positive, and three neutral, compared with three positive and five neutral in the last poll.

Economic uncertainty was the biggest risk to Australian firms, with one respondent from the building industry singling out a lack of recovery as the biggest threat to its bottom line.

SOUTH KOREA: DOWNBEAT

South Korean firms were the gloomiest about their business outlook due to the risk of rising inflation in an economy that continues to struggle. Two of seven companies reported negative sentiment, while three were neutral and two were positive.

The majority of companies cited economic uncertainty as the most serious risk, while one resources-based firm said rising costs were a concern.

TAIWAN: STRONG TECH

All four respondents from Taiwan were positive on their business outlook, compared with two neutral and one positive response in the previous quarter. All, including TSMC, were from the technology sector, which continues to hold up despite slowing export growth that threatens to limit broader economic growth this year.

Most of the companies saw economic uncertainty as the biggest risk to their outlook, while one said it was worried about rising costs.