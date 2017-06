SINGAPORE Dec 15 Business sentiment at Asia's top companies fell in the fourth quarter for the third consecutive quarter, hitting its lowest point in two years as growing doubts over the strength of the global economy weighed, a Reuters survey showed.

The Reuters Asia Corporate Sentiment Index fell to 57 from 63 in the third quarter of 2011.

