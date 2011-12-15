By Terril Yue Jones and Charmian Kok
| BEIJING/SINGAPORE
BEIJING/SINGAPORE Dec 15 Business sentiment
among Asia's top companies dropped in the fourth quarter to its
lowest in two years, with fears over the global economy and
rising costs seen as the biggest risks to the outlook.
The Reuters Asia Corporate Sentiment Index fell to
57 in the fourth quarter from 63 in the third quarter, a third
consecutive quarterly decline. The poll registered 71 in the
second quarter of 2011.
While the fourth-quarter reading indicates a decline in
sentiment, an index above 50 indicates an overall positive
outlook.
The index was compiled between Dec. 5-9 from a poll of 100
senior executives at Asia's top companies representing
industries from autos and financial to technology, resources and
property.
Global economic uncertainty continued to poll as the biggest
risk to the business outlook across Asia, followed by a range of
other concerns such as weak consumer demand in Australia,
government policies and energy supplies in China, regulatory
uncertainty in India and the persistently strong yen in Japan.
While most companies went from positive to neutral, a
surprise was the retail sector, which is turning more positive.
All five retailers polled were neutral to positive, a
significant improvement from the previous quarter, when about 57
percent of respondents were neutral to negative. The positive
outlooks were mainly from Chinese companies, where rising
affluence and increasing urbanisation in its cities are helping
to boost earnings of retailers.
In the finance sector, 10 of 13 banks and insurers polled
were neutral, largely in line with the previous quarter. The
lack of resolution for the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis has
led to volatility in global financial markets, leading banks to
cite economic uncertainty as their key risk.
In the technology sector eight out of 18 responses were
neutral, while only four were positive, compared to seven the
previous quarter. Five companies polled were negative, compared
to three in the third quarter, showing a marked deterioration in
their outlook. An overwhelming number of firms were concerned
over the global economic uncertainty and its impact on demand.
Regionally, companies in China, Asia's largest economy, and
the world's second-largest, again led the way in optimism,
despite concerns that the Chinese economy is rapidly losing
momentum. Seven Chinese firms said they were positive about the
near future, and two said they were very positive. Five of those
firms were in tech and retail. This indicates a return to more
optimism in China following the third quarter survey when none
responded that they were very positive.
The outlook in India also improved despite the Indian
government reporting last week that the economy would grow
between 7.25-7.75 percent in the fiscal year ending in March,
lower than predicted earlier this year. As in the third quarter
there were seven respondents, this time with four positive
responses, two neutral and one negative, compared with one very
positive, five neutral and one negative last quarter.
In Japan, there was only one positive response and five
negatives out of 20 companies. That compared with six positive,
19 neutral and only one negative out of 26 Japanese companies in
the September survey.
Twelve respondents said economic uncertainty weighs heaviest
on them over the next six months, four said currency issues, due
to the strong yen, while others cited regulatory changes and
consumer sentiment as clouding their outlook.
(Reporting by Terril Yue Jones in Beijing and Charmian Kok in
Singapore; Writing by Matt Driskill)