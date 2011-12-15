BEIJING/SINGAPORE Dec 15 Business sentiment among Asia's top companies dropped in the fourth quarter to its lowest in two years, with fears over the global economy and rising costs seen as the biggest risks to the outlook.

The Reuters Asia Corporate Sentiment Index fell to 57 in the fourth quarter from 63 in the third quarter, a third consecutive quarterly decline. The poll registered 71 in the second quarter of 2011.

While the fourth-quarter reading indicates a decline in sentiment, an index above 50 indicates an overall positive outlook.

The index was compiled between Dec. 5-9 from a poll of 100 senior executives at Asia's top companies representing industries from autos and financial to technology, resources and property.

Global economic uncertainty continued to poll as the biggest risk to the business outlook across Asia, followed by a range of other concerns such as weak consumer demand in Australia, government policies and energy supplies in China, regulatory uncertainty in India and the persistently strong yen in Japan.

While most companies went from positive to neutral, a surprise was the retail sector, which is turning more positive.

All five retailers polled were neutral to positive, a significant improvement from the previous quarter, when about 57 percent of respondents were neutral to negative. The positive outlooks were mainly from Chinese companies, where rising affluence and increasing urbanisation in its cities are helping to boost earnings of retailers.

In the finance sector, 10 of 13 banks and insurers polled were neutral, largely in line with the previous quarter. The lack of resolution for the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis has led to volatility in global financial markets, leading banks to cite economic uncertainty as their key risk.

In the technology sector eight out of 18 responses were neutral, while only four were positive, compared to seven the previous quarter. Five companies polled were negative, compared to three in the third quarter, showing a marked deterioration in their outlook. An overwhelming number of firms were concerned over the global economic uncertainty and its impact on demand.

Regionally, companies in China, Asia's largest economy, and the world's second-largest, again led the way in optimism, despite concerns that the Chinese economy is rapidly losing momentum. Seven Chinese firms said they were positive about the near future, and two said they were very positive. Five of those firms were in tech and retail. This indicates a return to more optimism in China following the third quarter survey when none responded that they were very positive.

The outlook in India also improved despite the Indian government reporting last week that the economy would grow between 7.25-7.75 percent in the fiscal year ending in March, lower than predicted earlier this year. As in the third quarter there were seven respondents, this time with four positive responses, two neutral and one negative, compared with one very positive, five neutral and one negative last quarter.

In Japan, there was only one positive response and five negatives out of 20 companies. That compared with six positive, 19 neutral and only one negative out of 26 Japanese companies in the September survey.

Twelve respondents said economic uncertainty weighs heaviest on them over the next six months, four said currency issues, due to the strong yen, while others cited regulatory changes and consumer sentiment as clouding their outlook. (Reporting by Terril Yue Jones in Beijing and Charmian Kok in Singapore; Writing by Matt Driskill)