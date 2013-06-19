SEOUL, June 19 Asia's top companies have become
more optimistic about their business outlook with the retail and
shipping industries rebounding sharply in the second quarter of
2013, the latest Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment
Survey shows.
The Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment Index
climbed six points to 71 in June, its highest level in
five quarters and the third consecutive quarterly rise. A
reading above 50 indicates a generally positive outlook.
Global economic uncertainty remains the biggest business
risk across most countries and sectors, but 44 percent of the 91
companies that participated in the poll are now positive about
their outlook, up from 30 percent in the prior quarter.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Additional reporting by Maggie Lu
Yueyang in SYDNEY and Ranjit Gangadharan in MUMBAI; Editing by
Matt Driskill)