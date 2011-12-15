SINGAPORE Dec 15 Business sentiment at Asia's
top companies fell in the fourth quarter to its lowest level
since the fourth quarter of 2009, weighed down by persistent and
growing doubts over the strength of the global economy, a
Reuters survey showed.
The Reuters Asia Corporate Sentiment Index fell to
57 in the fourth quarter from 63 in the third quarter, a third
straight decline. An index above 50 indicates a positive
outlook.
The index was compiled from a poll of 100 executives at
Asia's top firms between Dec. 5-9.
Following are key sector highlights from the poll:
AUTOS: WORSENING SENTIMENT
Two out of three responses were neutral, while one was
negative, representing a worsening in sentiment compared to the
third quarter, when 80 percent were positive due to soaring
demand for cars in China and India. The more bearish sentiment
amongst car makers was mainly because of the uncertain economic
outlook.
TECH: TURNING MORE BEARISH
Eight out of 18 responses from technology firms were
neutral, while only four were positive, compared to seven the
previous quarter. Five companies polled were negative, compared
to three in the third quarter, showing a marked deterioration in
their outlook. An overwhelming number of firms were concerned
over the global economic uncertainty and its impact on demand,
while only one was worried about rising costs and another about
regulatory changes. Companies participating in the poll included
Japan's Toshiba Corp and Hitachi.
FOOD: NEUTRAL
Three out of the four food and drinks companies surveyed
were neutral, while only one was positive, marking a slight
shift towards a more negative sentiment from the previous
quarter, where four were positive and only two neutral. The
Japanese beverage companies were concerned about rising costs
and currency volatility.
FINANCIALS: NEUTRAL
Ten out of 13 banks and insurers polled were neutral,
largely in line with the previous quarter. The lack of
resolution for the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis has led to
volatility in the global financial markets, leading banks to
cite economic uncertainty as their key risk. Only an Australian
bank was positive, while a Singapore bank was negative in its
outlook. Companies participating include Japan's Mitsubishi UFG
Financial Group.
RESOURCES: OUTLOOK IMPROVING SLIGHTLY
Sentiment amongst resource firms like miners and steelmakers
improved slightly, with four out of nine respondents indicating
they were positive, while another four were neutral, compared to
the previous quarter, when eight out of 13 were neutral to
negative. Global economic uncertainty remained the main concern
for most of the companies, but two cited currency fluctuations
and another indicated worsening consumer sentiment as the key
risk.
AIRLINES: MIXED
Out of the two airlines that were polled, one was positive
and one negative, which remained the same as the last quarter.
The airline that indicated high jet fuel prices were a worry
last quarter and had a negative outlook now said global economic
uncertainty was its main concern.
PROPERTY: MIXED
Four property firms were split between positive and neutral,
while a fifth company was negative, largely similar to results
in the last quarter. Two of the developers said global economic
uncertainty was its main concern, but another indicated
regulatory changes, as the biggest risk, especially with the
threat of governments in Asia introducing further measures to
curb real estate prices.
DRUGS: NEUTRAL
Two of the three drugmakers were neutral, with one Indian
company positive. Two said global economic uncertainty was the
main worry, compared to the previous quarter when two said
currency was the key risk. Companies polled include Daiichi
Sankyo.
BUILDING MATERIALS: NEUTRAL
Two companies that responded were neutral, while one was
positive, which is an improvement from the previous quarter,
when all the respondents were neutral to negative. However,
global economic uncertainty still remained the key concern for
builders.
RETAIL: TURNING MORE POSITIVE
All of the five retailers polled were neutral to positive,
marking a significant improvement from the previous quarter,
when about 57 percent of the respondents were neutral to
negative. The positive outlooks were mainly from Chinese
companies, where rising affluence and increasing urbanisation in
its cities are helping to boost earnings of retailers. Firms
surveyed include Australia's Myer
SHIPPING: NEUTRAL
All three shipping companies were neutral, a slight
improvement from the previous quarter, when all the respondents
were neutral to negative. Two of the shipping firms said global
economic uncertainty was their main challenge, as a
deteriorating outlook from companies threatened to dampen global
trade. South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy is
among the companies polled.
(Compiled by Charmian Kok in Singapore; Editing by Matthew
Driskill)