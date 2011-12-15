SINGAPORE Dec 15 Business sentiment at Asia's top companies fell in the fourth quarter to its lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2009, weighed down by persistent and growing doubts over the strength of the global economy, a Reuters survey showed.

The Reuters Asia Corporate Sentiment Index fell to 57 in the fourth quarter from 63 in the third quarter, a third straight decline. An index above 50 indicates a positive outlook.

The index was compiled from a poll of 100 executives at Asia's top firms between Dec. 5-9.

Following are key sector highlights from the poll:

AUTOS: WORSENING SENTIMENT

Two out of three responses were neutral, while one was negative, representing a worsening in sentiment compared to the third quarter, when 80 percent were positive due to soaring demand for cars in China and India. The more bearish sentiment amongst car makers was mainly because of the uncertain economic outlook.

TECH: TURNING MORE BEARISH

Eight out of 18 responses from technology firms were neutral, while only four were positive, compared to seven the previous quarter. Five companies polled were negative, compared to three in the third quarter, showing a marked deterioration in their outlook. An overwhelming number of firms were concerned over the global economic uncertainty and its impact on demand, while only one was worried about rising costs and another about regulatory changes. Companies participating in the poll included Japan's Toshiba Corp and Hitachi.

FOOD: NEUTRAL

Three out of the four food and drinks companies surveyed were neutral, while only one was positive, marking a slight shift towards a more negative sentiment from the previous quarter, where four were positive and only two neutral. The Japanese beverage companies were concerned about rising costs and currency volatility.

FINANCIALS: NEUTRAL

Ten out of 13 banks and insurers polled were neutral, largely in line with the previous quarter. The lack of resolution for the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis has led to volatility in the global financial markets, leading banks to cite economic uncertainty as their key risk. Only an Australian bank was positive, while a Singapore bank was negative in its outlook. Companies participating include Japan's Mitsubishi UFG Financial Group.

RESOURCES: OUTLOOK IMPROVING SLIGHTLY

Sentiment amongst resource firms like miners and steelmakers improved slightly, with four out of nine respondents indicating they were positive, while another four were neutral, compared to the previous quarter, when eight out of 13 were neutral to negative. Global economic uncertainty remained the main concern for most of the companies, but two cited currency fluctuations and another indicated worsening consumer sentiment as the key risk.

AIRLINES: MIXED

Out of the two airlines that were polled, one was positive and one negative, which remained the same as the last quarter. The airline that indicated high jet fuel prices were a worry last quarter and had a negative outlook now said global economic uncertainty was its main concern.

PROPERTY: MIXED

Four property firms were split between positive and neutral, while a fifth company was negative, largely similar to results in the last quarter. Two of the developers said global economic uncertainty was its main concern, but another indicated regulatory changes, as the biggest risk, especially with the threat of governments in Asia introducing further measures to curb real estate prices.

DRUGS: NEUTRAL

Two of the three drugmakers were neutral, with one Indian company positive. Two said global economic uncertainty was the main worry, compared to the previous quarter when two said currency was the key risk. Companies polled include Daiichi Sankyo.

BUILDING MATERIALS: NEUTRAL

Two companies that responded were neutral, while one was positive, which is an improvement from the previous quarter, when all the respondents were neutral to negative. However, global economic uncertainty still remained the key concern for builders.

RETAIL: TURNING MORE POSITIVE

All of the five retailers polled were neutral to positive, marking a significant improvement from the previous quarter, when about 57 percent of the respondents were neutral to negative. The positive outlooks were mainly from Chinese companies, where rising affluence and increasing urbanisation in its cities are helping to boost earnings of retailers. Firms surveyed include Australia's Myer

SHIPPING: NEUTRAL

All three shipping companies were neutral, a slight improvement from the previous quarter, when all the respondents were neutral to negative. Two of the shipping firms said global economic uncertainty was their main challenge, as a deteriorating outlook from companies threatened to dampen global trade. South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy is among the companies polled. (Compiled by Charmian Kok in Singapore; Editing by Matthew Driskill)