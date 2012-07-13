July 13 The subject of the "Asia premium" in the
US dollar credit markets returned to the spotlight last week, as
borrowers from Japan and South Korea paid only minimal new issue
concessions to their secondary curves but still offered hefty
discounts to comparable US credits.
The yield premium for Asia's borrowers has been a feature of
issuance since the region's offshore debt markets took off in
the mid-1990s.
The discount - measured using the Asian investment-grade
curve versus US triple-B credits - reached 650bp at the height
of the Asian financial crisis, and has inverted only during the
US recession early in the last decade, when Asian IG traded
through US triple-Bs by some 150bp.
The two curves traded in lockstep during the financial
crisis credit spread blowout, but over the past two years the
Asia premium has returned.
"There are structural arguments which support the view that
there must always be an Asia premium. One is that there is an
illiquidity premium on Asian credit versus US credit given the
sheer size and liquidity of the US credit market," said Viktor
Hjort, head of credit strategy at Morgan Stanley in Hong Kong.
"There are further considerations such as the fact that Asia
lacks a transparent and advanced bankruptcy process; that it
still largely relies on offshore capital markets funding which
is inherently cyclical. In addition, while US corporate balance
sheets have been improving over the past few years, those from
Asia have been deteriorating," he added.
FLOWS SHIFTING
While an Asian premium certainly exists, it should, in
theory at least, begin to erode on the sheer weight of money
currently flowing in to the sector. Last week saw US$12bn
printed out of the region, with total books north of US$42bn.
The substantial demand reflects a backdrop of resilient
growth and sound banking systems in the region, a striking
contrast to the situation elsewhere with the eurozone crisis
seemingly far from resolved and the US economic recovery only
sluggish.
Participation in the deals was boosted by a high level of
central bank involvement, prompting speculation that pools of
liquidity invested in US or European financial names might
already be getting switched into Asian investment grade paper.
Middle Eastern central banks were rumoured last week to be
selling euros and writing much bigger tickets for the deals from
Asia, according to a regional syndicate head - an intriguing
indication that there might be a full-scale shift out of
official euro holdings.
"If you're the central bank of Norway holding US or European
bank paper and facing a downward ratings dynamic, it's a
no-brainer to look at issuance from an Industrial Bank of Korea
or a Mizuho, which gives you a generous yield pickup to own an
OECD name without going down the credit curve," said a syndicate
head in Singapore.
"And with the eurozone crisis nowhere near over it is an
obvious strategy to clear out your euros and park them in dollar
paper from Asia where there is a decent pick-up to be had," he
added.
FURTHER TO GO, BUT CHANGES NEEDED
Interestingly, the Asia premium has already begun to
tighten. Asia IG spreads contracted by 6bp in the week to July 6
versus only a 3bp tightening in US and European IG, while Asia
high-yield contracted 23bp versus a 2bp and 3bp tightening in
the US and Europe. Last week the Asia IG index contracted
another 10bp versus a 1.5bp widening for the US IG and a 1bp
widening for the European Main.
"You can certainly argue that the Asia credit premium is too
wide and has room to tighten further in the medium to long term.
A quality double-A China oil major for example you pick up at
150bp on a Z basis, whereas a single A rated US oil name such as
Conoco will yield you 90bp over and a double A like Chevron 35bp
over. A triple-A such as Temasek in Asia trades at a pick up of
110bp on a Z basis, a triple A like Exxon at 35bp," said Owen
Gallimore, head of credit strategy at ANZ in Singapore.
However, before Asian credits start to trade at the same
level as their Western counterparts, a few key changes may be
needed.
"In the US you do have vastly superior transparency, with
10-K updates on company accounts for issuers which have long
issuance track records and generally operate in more mature
sectors," said Gallimore.
"By contrast in Asia, many of the issuers have an issuance
track record of a couple of years, operate in less mature
industries, and do not provide regular cashflow disclosure. That
helps explain why the Asia premium will not be fully erased."