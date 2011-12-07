LONDON, Dec 7 Asian countries' imports of West African crude fell sharply in December to 1.26 million barrels per day (bpd) from an eight-month high of around 1.68 million bpd the previous month. For a related story, click on West African crude oil cargoes sailing to Asia (BPD = barrels per day) Loading months DECEMBER NOVEMBER OCTOBER COUNTRY CARGOES BPD CARGOES BPD CARGOES BPD China 25 766 28 862 27 827 India 11 337 19 592 9 276 Indonesia 3 92 0 0 3 82 Taiwan 2 65 6 190 7 215 Japan 0 0 0 0 1 1 South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 Others 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total* 41 1.26 53 1.68 46 1.44 * Totals may not agree due to rounding. Quarterly imports into Asia from West Africa (millions of barrels per day) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2011 1.79 1.57 1.46 1.46 2010 1.71 1.73 1.67 1.71 2009 1.00 1.52 1.53 1.46 2008 1.21 1.24 1.15 1.01 For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals, including data on Asian demand for West African crude: here (Reporting by Emma Farge)