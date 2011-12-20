Dec 7 Asian countries' monthly imports of West African crude are set to rise about 40 percent in January to 1.75 million barrels per day, according to Reuters data. For a related story, click on West African crude oil cargoes sailing to Asia (BPD = barrels per day) Loading months JANUARY DECEMBER NOVEMBER COUNTRY CARGOES BPD CARGOES BPD CARGOES BPD China 31 950 25 766 28 862 India 18 535 11 337 19 592 Indonesia 2 61 3 92 0 0 Taiwan 5 153 2 65 6 190 Japan 1 22 0 0 0 0 South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 Others 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total* 57 1.75 41 1.26 53 1.68 * Totals may not agree due to rounding. Quarterly imports into Asia from West Africa (millions of barrels per day) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2011 1.79 1.57 1.46 1.46 2010 1.71 1.73 1.67 1.71 2009 1.00 1.52 1.53 1.46 2008 1.21 1.24 1.15 1.01 For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals, including data on Asian demand for West African crude: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Anthony Barker)