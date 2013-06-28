HONG KONG, June 28 Asian dollar bond issuance, excluding Japan and Australia, rose 17.8 percent from a year ago to a record $89.9 billion in the first half of 2013, preliminary data released by Thomson Reuters showed. But the pace of issuance has screeched to a near halt after the breakneck speed seen in the first five months when volumes crossed $88 billion, ahead of $71 billion in the corresponding period. Asia dollar bond issuance struck a record $133.8 billion in 2012. For a graphic on the G3 bond issuance in the year to date click on r.reuters.com/xyz93t The top 10 bookrunners in Asia ex-Japan, ex-Australia for bond issues denominated in yen, euro and US dollars. Bookrunners Amount Rank Mkt Number of ($mln) share issues HSBC Holdings PLC 11,183.5 1 12.5 80 Citi 8,078.8 2 9.0 54 Deutsche Bank 7,971.9 3 8.9 57 JP Morgan 7,051.7 4 7.9 43 Standard Chartered 7,049.7 5 7.9 46 PLC UBS 6,778.7 6 7.5 51 Bank of America 5,741.9 7 6.4 39 Merrill Lynch Goldman Sachs & Co 4,994.8 8 5.6 20 Barclays 4,056.9 9 4.5 25 Morgan Stanley 3,777.9 10 4.2 33 Total 89,850.9 161 (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Denny Thomas and Shri Navaratnam)