SINGAPORE, April 15 (IFR) - Asian credit downgrades have
increased on a scale not seen in years, putting pressure on bond
prices as more issuers head towards junk ratings.
Downgrades in Asia ex-Japan across all three major agencies
outnumber upgrades five to one in the first quarter of 2016, the
worst ratio since 2009, according to a Deutsche Bank report this
week.
Moody's Investors Service said the quarter registered the
highest number of negative rating actions since 2011.
"The number of negative rating actions is significantly
higher than the number of positive actions for Asia ex-Japan,"
said Clara Lau, a group credit officer at Moody's.
"Our rating trend tracker shows the proportion of positive
versus negative actions, and that is as low as 0.01 in the first
quarter."
In the first quarter of this year, Standard & Poor's made
eight upgrades in Asia Pacific, compared to 48 downgrades, a
ratio of 0.17. That compares to a ratio of 0.57 in the first
quarter of last year and 0.37 for the whole of 2015.
Fitch Solutions recorded six upgrades and 23 downgrades in
Asia Pacific so far this year, but that drops to four upgrades
and 23 downgrades if Japan is excluded.
"On our calculations, we've had negative actions of 232 in
2016 (outlooks, reviews, downgrades) against just 28 positive,"
said Owen Gallimore, corporate credit analyst at ANZ, who called
the number of downward moves in Asia ex-Japan "unprecedented".
He noted that 163 of the negative actions were concentrated
in China. As a result, Chinese corporate credits had
underperformed, especially those with Triple B ratings, said
Gallimore.
At the beginning of March, Moody's changed the outlook on
China's Aa3 government rating to negative from stable, citing a
fall in reserves due to capital outflows, and the challenges of
imposing necessary economic reforms. Later the same month, S&P
did the same with its AA- rating.
The move also led to negative actions on Chinese companies,
the ratings of which were linked to that of the sovereign, but
Moody's analyst Lau said that the agency's rating trend tracker
would only rise to 0.02 if those companies were disregarded,
pointing to broader weaknesses.
"Some of the credits were China or Hong Kong names, but
there were also some in commodities or mining that have been hit
by the commodities downturn and their China dependence," said
Terry Chan, S&P corporate ratings head of research. "All of the
players in the market were shocked by how sharply prices fell."
Heavy metal
Moody's Lau said companies in metals and mining had done
"much worse than expected", and those in oil and gas, and
related services, had also suffered. "We think they are not
facing a cyclical downturn, but protracted industry structural
change," she said.
Other weaknesses have taken longer to feed through to
ratings. "There is a lag between economics and credit," said
S&P's Chan. "We start to see credit deterioration six to 24
months after an economic slowdown, after companies try to work
their way through the downturn."
An asset manager said the negative backdrop was not
discouraging him from buying lower-rated names.
"We are value-driven and the market usually moves ahead of
downgrades anyway," he said. "It doesn't bother us."
Nevertheless, some of the rating moves still surprised
investors, especially when some of the downgrades were bigger
than expected.
"The rating agencies are catching up and now they are
cutting ratings by two to three notches in one go," said Harsh
Agarwal, head of Asian credit research at Deutsche Bank. "When
you downgrade by two to three notches, that moves bond prices."
On April 11, S&P downgraded Evergrande Real Estate by two
notches to B-, following weak results, causing its dollar bonds
due 2020 to drop two points that day.
In March, Moody's downgraded Vedanta Resources by three
notches, slashing its senior unsecured rating to Caa1 from B1
and prompting a five-point drop across its curve. Many
real-money investors are not permitted to hold paper that has a
rating of Triple C from two agencies. So, if one rating is
downgraded to that level, some investors will tend to sell
before a second agency lowers its rating.
Fallen angels
Rating downgrades have had more impact when they have caused
issuers to drop to high yield from investment grade, earning
them the title of "fallen angels". Some investors have mandates
restricting them to holding only high-grade credit, meaning they
need to sell any bonds with a junk rating.
"We've had an unprecedented 19 credits impacted in the
crossover/fallen angel space," said ANZ's Gallimore, citing
issuers like Greenland Group, Dalian Wanda Commercial, Bank of
India and SK E&S.
"Fallen-angel panic has fed through to bond prices, with,
for example, the low BBB developers gapping 100bp-150bp wider.
The post-Chinese New Year firm markets and laggard bid have
calmed things down, and the market has better priced the
idiosyncratic fallen-angel risks from the original generic
sell-off, but the mark-to-market volatility has been too much
for much of the street and investors."
Deutsche's Agarwal warned that the trend for downgrades
could have a big impact in the bank capital sector, where some
paper had the lowest investment-grade rating.
"Chinese bank Tier 2 paper is rated around Baa3," he said.
"If Moody's were to downgrade Tier 2 ratings to high yield, you
could see some pain there."
Moody's Lau warned that more downgrades were expected in
Asia, though probably on a smaller scale. "There will probably
not be as many this quarter, but the overall trend is pointing
down because we have a lot of ratings with negative
implications," she said.
(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; editing by Steve Garton)