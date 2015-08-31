* Banks face criticism for backing out of bookbuilding
orders at last minute
By Spencer Anderson
HONG KONG, Aug 31 (IFR) - Investors and issuers are raising
concerns over the role of bookrunners who submit early orders to
support Asian bond issues.
Fund managers complain that new issues often fail, or sink
in secondary, even when they come with big lead orders from the
underwriting syndicate and books are said to be heavily
subscribed. At the same time, issuers are questioning whether
arrangers intend to honour their orders in full, especially if
markets move against them during bookbuilding.
"Increasing balance sheet cost is putting huge pressure on
investment banks to increase fee income. As a result investment
bankers are bidding too aggressively for the mandates," said
Sanjay Guglani, chief investment officer at fund manager
Silverdale Capital. "Later on, when they face the market, they
are unable to throw their balance sheet to rescue their
reputation. Hence, they renege on their soft commitments."
Market participants pointed to aborted offerings from
high-yield Indian and Chinese issuers as examples of deals that
had failed despite indications of anchor investments by the lead
managers.
Bankers said they did not see anything wrong with putting in
an order, and that if anything it showed investors they had
confidence in the deal. Furthermore, issuers often request an
order to help get a deal done.
The practice has become more prevalent in Asia's competitive
bond market in recent years, especially on deals for Chinese
issuers who often push for hard commitments in return for
mandates. But investors believe many banks have no intention of
honouring their lead orders in full, arguing that including
those orders at the start of bookbuilding distorts pricing and
demand.
Soft commitments
Treasurers say that, before a bond prices, it is common
practice for banks to promise to buy allocations, mostly to give
deals the appearance of some momentum and size so as to
encourage other potential buyers to participate.
Frequently this will happen at the request of an issuer. A
treasurer at a large Chinese corporate told IFR that in a recent
deal they insisted that some of the joint global coordinators
place orders, mainly as a way to get the book started.
In this issuer's case there was substantial investor demand
and no problems ensued, but his advisers warned him that
sometimes JGCs refuse to take up their allocations, and in doing
so the issuer is left with little recourse.
"We got the banks to do this with our eyes open," said the
treasurer. "If they had been forced to take up their allocation,
it would not have been good. But that would have been preferable
to a failed issue. And if they had refused to take up their
allocation, and just let the issue fail, I would have made sure
that it became public knowledge."
Lawyers who have worked with banks and issuers on deals
confirm that it is practically impossible to ensure that banks
buy their full allocations. Until a deal actually prices there
is little binding a bank to its allocation, apart from the
potential damage to its reputation and client relationship.
There also seemed to be little sympathy for the issuers who
are in effect playing the same game as the banks: to inflate the
books to get as many orders as possible and achieve the lowest
pricing.
"There are very few banks that would be willing to agree to
provide unconditional hard underwriting," said Connie Heng, head
of capital markets Asia Pacific at law firm Clifford Chance.
"Even if for various reasons they agree to do so, the
underwriting will usually be subject to conditions, including
market conditions or satisfactory documentation. We see a few
issuers asking their relationship banks to do this without
appreciating that this may not be possible institutionally, and
what they end up receiving is a soft underwriting commitment
subject to conditions."
Market participants have said privately that one of the main
forces behind this trend has been the emergence of Chinese banks
trying to gain market share.
Some Chinese banks have gone as far as promising to buy
large allocations with no conditions, in addition to charging
almost nothing in fees, in order to build up league table
credit. As a result, rival Western banks are under pressure to
follow suit.
The International Capital Market Association's primary
markets handbook states that during bookbuilding disclosures on
investor demand should be clear and fair, and not mislead
issuers and investors.
However, the handbook also encourages bookrunners to include
force majeure clauses that allow them to exit an underwriting
commitment.
(Reporting By Spencer Anderson; editing by Steve Garton,
Dharsan Singh, Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)