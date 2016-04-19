By Saikat Chatterjee
| HONG KONG, April 20
HONG KONG, April 20 Global investors are turning
more cautious over the outlook for emerging market sovereign
bonds, faced with rich valuations and increasing supply from
countries struggling with slowing growth.
Developing nations have rushed to borrow billions of dollars
in cheap funds as the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central
banks launched aggressive bond buying programmes that have
lowered long-term rates and pushed investors into riskier but
high-yielding assets.
"The extent of the recent rally that has occurred across all
emerging market asset classes is starting to look a little
stretched in the short term," said Richard House, global head of
emerging market debt at Standard Life Investments which manages
$79 billion in fixed income. "This is occurring at a time when
sovereign issuance is about to increase significantly."
Adding to record supplies in recent weeks is Argentina, a
junk-rated issuer, hoping to raise up to $15 billion, its first
such sale since its 2001 default.
The Latin American country is not alone. The first quarter
of 2016 has been prolific for emerging market sovereign issuers
with countries and quasi-sovereign names selling $44 billion of
debt, the highest in more than 15 years, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
The mountain of debt prevails in spite of economic warnings.
The International Monetary Fund cut its outlook for the world
economy for the fourth time last week, citing the poor quality
of emerging market growth as risk factors, among others.
FAVOURABLE FACTORS
Some investors believe the hunger for high-yielding emerging
market debt has been buoyed by favourable factors such as loose
monetary policies rather than careful analysis of credit risks,
and the threshold for risk taking is still high.
By the close of business in New York on Monday, IFR reported
that Argentina's four tranche transaction attracted a book of
more than $65 billion. The price range is expected to be higher
than initial estimates, a sign of robust demand.
"Global factors such as a dovish Fed, declining term premia
and tightening credit spreads are driving emerging market asset
outperformance making it harder to access specific risks," said
Bryan Carter, head of emerging market fixed income at BNP
Paribas Investment Partners, whose team manages $1.2 billion in
funds.
A yield on the JP Morgan global index measuring sovereign
credit performance has fallen to 6 percent, far below its
15-year average of 7.4 percent.
But the average duration of debt held by the index has risen
to roughly eight years from around five in 2010, according to
Thomson Reuters data indicating that fund managers are forced to
go farther down the curve even as yields ratchet lower.
Market watchers believe easy credit conditions are gradually
reversing as banks grow more cautious about lending funds amid
slowing growth due to concerns of defaults.
Deutsche Bank strategists say the growth of excessive
poor-quality debt, flattening yield curves and rising episodes
of market volatility indicate defaults will likely rise.
Political risks in Latin America and China's debt bubble are
also worrisome. Total debt as a percentage of GDP in the world's
second-largest economy has ballooned to nearly 300 percent since
2007.
"The China credit boom is the biggest credit boom the world
has ever seen," said House, of Standard Life Investments. "A
slowing economy with a large corporate debt overhang is not an
attractive prospect."
Though Asian bonds have outperformed their emerging market
peers since February, traders say much of the outperformance has
been due to technical factors such as cashed-up investors
chasing yields amid shrinking supply of offshore Chinese debt.
"Broadly speaking, fundamentals are not positive for
emerging markets," said Elizabeth Allen, head of credit research
at HSBC global asset management which manages $63 billion in
assets.
The risk for countries raising dollar-denominated debt is
that rising U.S. rates and a stronger greenback will make debt
repayments more expensive, leading to more defaults.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)