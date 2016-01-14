BANGKOK, Jan 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The number of
dengue cases in Thailand is expected to spike this year, a
researcher said, as experts from across Asia met to discuss
introduction of the first ever dengue vaccine to control and
prevent the disease.
Dengue - which causes flu-like symptoms and can develop into
the deadly dengue haemorrhagic fever - is the world's
fastest-spreading tropical disease, with the annual number of
cases increasing 30-fold in the last 50 years, according to the
World Health Organization (WHO).
The disease is endemic in 128 countries - compared with nine
countries experiencing severe dengue epidemics prior to 1970.
Asia has the most cases, with 67 million people infected per
year, researchers say.
In Thailand, the 2016 caseload may be on par with the last
big outbreak in 1987, when there were about 170,000 cases, said
Dr. Usa Thisyakorn, professor of pediatrics at Chulalongkorn
University in Bangkok and chairwoman of Asian Dengue Vaccination
Advocacy (ADVA).
"We have had a lot of patients in this season. It's a big
predictor that we'll have a big problem with dengue this year.
If even in the cool season we have dengue, then it will be worse
in the following year" in the hot and rainy seasons, Usa said on
the sidelines of the Asia Dengue Summit organised by ADVA.
"It is quite, quite bad. Last year, in 2015, we had 140,000
cases. We predict that this year, we will also have a bad
season," said Usa, speaking late on Wednesday.
At the two-day summit in Bangkok, which ends on Thursday,
scientists, doctors and government officials are trying to
identify the best way to use French drugmaker Sanofi's dengue
vaccine Dengvaxia and other control and prevention tools
currently under development.
MILESTONE YEAR
Experts described 2015 as a milestone year, with Dengvaxia
being approved last month in Mexico, the Philippines and Brazil.
"We've been working on dengue vaccines for 70 years, and now
we have a licence for a vaccine," said Duane Gubler of the
Duke-National University Singapore Graduate Medical School.
Gubler and other experts welcomed the new vaccine even if it
was "not perfect" and did not protect equally against the four
different serotypes of dengue. They also said the vaccine alone
would not be enough to stamp out dengue.
"The perfect vaccine would give equal protection to all
serotypes," Gubler said on Wednesday.
"We have a whole host of dengue control tools in the
pipeline that can be integrated with the vaccine," he added.
"We'll have to integrate it (the vaccine) with vector-control
methods. This meeting is to get the public health community on
board in endemic countries."
There is no dedicated treatment for dengue, also known as
breakbone fever, and patients are generally asked to rest, drink
plenty of fluids and take medication to bring down fever and
reduce joint pains.
Scientists are developing antiviral drugs to inhibit virus
replication in humans, in addition to vaccines.
They are also working on genetic modification to control the
mosquito population, and introducing bacteria that blocks the
dengue virus within mosquitoes, said Dr. Raman Velayudhan, WHO
coordinator for the dengue and vector ecology and management
unit.
