Asian countries are in the process of bringing in new rules to
regulate the over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives market.
In line with their G20 commitments, moves are afoot to force
certain products to be centrally cleared and have trading data
reported to central data repositories.
Following are details on Asian countries' plans to regulate
the OTC derivatives markets:
JAPAN
Japan passed a bill in May 2010 making it mandatory to
centrally clear yen-denominated interest rate swaps and iTraxx
Japan credit default swaps.
It is expected that credit default swaps linked to Japanese
corporates will have to be cleared onshore at a
domestically-owned central clearing house.
Yen denominated interest rate swaps, the most commonly
traded OTC product in Japan, are expected to be allowed to be
cleared at a domestic or foreign clearing house.
Tokyo Stock Exchange's Japan Securities Clearing Corporation
began clearing CDS products in July, although so far only five
banks have signed up to be clearing members. It is also expected
to launch a clearing service for interest rate swaps.
Data on OTC derivative trades will have to be reported to a
trade repository.
HONG KONG
Hong Kong regulators issued a consultation on OTC
derivatives in October, proposing that interest rate swaps and
non-deliverable forwards be centrally cleared, with expectations
that the rules will apply to products denominated in Hong Kong
dollars and the offshore renminbi.
The consultation is considering whether products deemed
"systemically important" to Hong Kong should be cleared at a
local clearing house, although no decision has yet been made.
A new onshore clearing house is in the process of being
built by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will host a trade
repository to which data on interest rate swaps and
non-deliverable forward trades must be reported to.
SOUTH KOREA
South Korea is proposing new legislation which is expected
to mandate the central clearing of Korean won interest rate
swaps. It is expected there may also eventually be mandatory
clearing for non-deliverable forwards and credit default swaps.
Korea Exchange (KRX) is establishing a central clearing
house and it is expected that it will be mandatory, at least for
some participants, to clear trades at the KRX.
INDIA
The Clearing Corporation of India is due to start clearing
interest rate swaps early next year and is also looking to bring
in similar services for credit default swaps.
India is yet to bring in rules on mandatory central
clearing, although it has indicated in submissions to the
Financial Stability Board that it may consider doing so.
CHINA
China said in its latest submission to the Financial
Stability Board that it is still considering whether to bring in
rules on central clearing. However, the Shanghai Clearing House
was established in 2009 and is expected to soon launch clearing
services for OTC products.
SINGAPORE
Singapore Exchange launched the first Asian
clearing house for financial OTC derivatives back in November
2010. It has cleared a notional S$184.5 billion ($142.44
billion) in interest rate swaps in its first year of operations.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore said in a recent
submission to the Financial Stability Board that it would issue
a consultation on bringing in new regulation on OTC derivatives
by the end of 2011.
($1 = 77.6200 Japanese yen)
($1 = 1.2953 Singapore dollars)
