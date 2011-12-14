Asian countries are in the process of bringing in new rules to regulate the over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives market.

In line with their G20 commitments, moves are afoot to force certain products to be centrally cleared and have trading data reported to central data repositories.

Following are details on Asian countries' plans to regulate the OTC derivatives markets:

JAPAN

Japan passed a bill in May 2010 making it mandatory to centrally clear yen-denominated interest rate swaps and iTraxx Japan credit default swaps.

It is expected that credit default swaps linked to Japanese corporates will have to be cleared onshore at a domestically-owned central clearing house.

Yen denominated interest rate swaps, the most commonly traded OTC product in Japan, are expected to be allowed to be cleared at a domestic or foreign clearing house.

Tokyo Stock Exchange's Japan Securities Clearing Corporation began clearing CDS products in July, although so far only five banks have signed up to be clearing members. It is also expected to launch a clearing service for interest rate swaps.

Data on OTC derivative trades will have to be reported to a trade repository.

HONG KONG

Hong Kong regulators issued a consultation on OTC derivatives in October, proposing that interest rate swaps and non-deliverable forwards be centrally cleared, with expectations that the rules will apply to products denominated in Hong Kong dollars and the offshore renminbi.

The consultation is considering whether products deemed "systemically important" to Hong Kong should be cleared at a local clearing house, although no decision has yet been made.

A new onshore clearing house is in the process of being built by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will host a trade repository to which data on interest rate swaps and non-deliverable forward trades must be reported to.

SOUTH KOREA

South Korea is proposing new legislation which is expected to mandate the central clearing of Korean won interest rate swaps. It is expected there may also eventually be mandatory clearing for non-deliverable forwards and credit default swaps.

Korea Exchange (KRX) is establishing a central clearing house and it is expected that it will be mandatory, at least for some participants, to clear trades at the KRX.

INDIA

The Clearing Corporation of India is due to start clearing interest rate swaps early next year and is also looking to bring in similar services for credit default swaps.

India is yet to bring in rules on mandatory central clearing, although it has indicated in submissions to the Financial Stability Board that it may consider doing so.

CHINA

China said in its latest submission to the Financial Stability Board that it is still considering whether to bring in rules on central clearing. However, the Shanghai Clearing House was established in 2009 and is expected to soon launch clearing services for OTC products.

SINGAPORE

Singapore Exchange launched the first Asian clearing house for financial OTC derivatives back in November 2010. It has cleared a notional S$184.5 billion ($142.44 billion) in interest rate swaps in its first year of operations.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore said in a recent submission to the Financial Stability Board that it would issue a consultation on bringing in new regulation on OTC derivatives by the end of 2011. ($1 = 77.6200 Japanese yen) ($1 = 1.2953 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)