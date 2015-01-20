* Falling oil prices, new refining capacity cause
uncertainty
* Spot prices may weaken as more supply comes in
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, Jan 20 Term contracts for diesel
supply this year in Asia have been struck at significantly lower
prices compared to the previous year due to a glut of the
industrial and transport fuel that is only expected to worsen,
traders with knowledge of the matter said.
Contracts have, in some cases, been negotiated at up to a
tenth of differentials to benchmark Singapore quotes or at 50
percent of last year's term premiums, they said. GO005-SIN
Refiners and large consumers typically enter into talks from
late November to early January each year to nail down annual
supply volumes and prices for diesel and other fuels.
While the slump in crude oil prices this time has helped
stoke some demand for the fuel, volatile price movements and the
start-up of new refineries in the Middle East and India are
making buyers wary of being tied to term contracts, traders say.
"Because of the anticipated increase in supply, there have
been fewer market participants (in term contracts)," a trader
with a North Asian refinery said.
The lacklustre interest in term contracts and the weaker
contract rates could put further pressure on spot diesel prices,
as more supply finds its way into the spot market.
South Korea's S-Oil Corp cancelled its term
offers for gasoil and diesel this year and opted to offer the
cargoes in the spot market.
Some term buyers were caught on the wrong side of the market
in 2014 when spot prices fell below term levels set at the start
of the year due to weaker economies and an increase in supplies.
They do not want to repeat this experience, traders said.
NEW REFINERIES
Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp finalised its
500 ppm sulphur gasoil contracts for this year with nine buyers,
compared with 11 buyers for its 2014 term, while Taiwan's CPC
Corp and India's Reliance Industries
negotiated their 2015 term contracts at far lower levels than
last year, traders said.
The companies could not be contacted for comment.
Diesel supplies from the Middle East have been climbing. The
400,000 barrels per day (bpd) Jubail refinery, a joint venture
between Saudi Aramco and France's Total, reached full
production in August 2014 while the 400,000 bpd Yanbu refinery,
run with China's Sinopec, shipped its first diesel
cargo last week.
The 420,000 bpd Ruwais refinery in the United Arab Emirates
and the 300,000 bpd Paradip refinery in India are also seen
starting this year.
With the new Middle East refineries planning to ship diesel
to Europe and Africa, Indian private refiners such as Reliance
are forced to explore new opportunities.
Reliance started supplying diesel into Australia from late
last year despite freight charges costing more than shipping the
cargoes from Singapore or North Asia, traders said.
(Editing by Henning Gloystein and Muralikumar Anantharaman)