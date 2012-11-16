* Reg S only deals suffer
* US investors take driving seat
* Interest in high-yield dwindles
By Neha D'Silva
Nov 16 (IFR) - As a bumper year for bond sales in Asia nears
a close, investors in the region are beginning to show clear
signs that they are full. Two new US-dollar issues from the Asia
Pacific were pulled this week, while the transactions that did
price came with smaller order books, less aggressive pricing and
relied far more heavily on US and European investors
"Asian investors are showing signs of fatigue," noted one
portfolio manager in Singapore. "I have had a pretty good run
and my book is up more than 18%. So, why am I going to buy more
risk? Bankers are trying to sell it to me, but I don't want to
buy," he added.
With US investors becoming more important drivers, issuers
are quickly shifting back to 144a structures, as Reg S-only
deals have become more difficult to pull off.
"The quick-to-print transactions are not happening anymore,"
said the portfolio manager.
The pullback from risk has affected lower-rated credits the
most, and a number of high-yield bonds had a hard time crossing
the finish line last week. A proposed issue from Australia's
BlueScope Steel, rated B1/BB-, fizzled before launch, while
unrated Far East Consortium postponed an opportunistic Reg
S-only trade it had announced late the previous Friday.
While Ba1/BB+ rated China Aoyuan completed a US$125m trade,
it scraped through with an order book of US$200m to price at
14.5%.
"I think the window for lower-quality high-yield has closed.
I would still look into good high-yield names with reasonable
yield, but other people and I are definitely getting very
cautious. I will begin to rotate more to investment grade this
month," said a Hong Kong-based high-yield portfolio manager.
A five-year bond from Ba3/BB- rated Gemdale, priced at the
beginning of the week, was the only issue that saw books more
than 4x oversubscribed, but it underperformed in secondary as
markets deteriorated.
All other deals this week, including a global sukuk from the
Republic of Indonesia, were, at most, 2.5x covered. Just a month
ago, oversubscription levels were regularly above 10x, mostly on
the back of Asian demand.
US SUPPORT KEY
Even in the investment-grade market, Asian demand appears to
be flagging. A US$1bn three-year bond from Aa3/A+/AA- rated
Export-Import Bank of Korea last Wednesday drew 75% of its
demand from outside Asia, one of the lowest participations of
investors from the region in any high-grade bond this year.
Total demand was a relatively modest US$2.5bn and Asian
accounts were the first to jump ship once guidance was
tightened. However, the US$1bn trade performed well in the
secondary, underlining the value of US support.
Meanwhile, China Taiping Insurance showed the drawback to
the Asia-targeted Reg S-only format that had become popular in
recent months. The BBB-/BBB+ rated company priced a US$300m
10-year deal after attracting demand of US$700m, 40% of that
from private banks, only for the bonds to widen 10bp out of the
box even though the paper was priced at least 12bp wide to
comps.
With the Reg S market on shaky ground, B3/B-rated Studio
City Finance's decision to target a global audience with a 144a
transaction is looking smarter. Asian accounts are saying that
the deal's best chance to get done is to get US accounts
interested - especially since US investors are keen followers of
the gaming industry.
"That is their core audience right now," said the Hong Kong
portfolio manager.
The company, a unit of Melco Crown Entertainment, has sent
out an aggressive initial price talk of 8.25% area for its
eight-year non-call three notes which was revised up 25bp to
8.50% but even at this level investors are showing reluctance to
buy.
Proceeds will be used to fund the construction of a resort
in Macau. "8.5% for a project which won't come through for years
is hard to swallow but maybe they will call up some friends to
buy," said a Hong Kong-based high yield portfolio manager.
Compared to Melco Crown's 2018s, which trade at 4%, the
Studio City bonds look attractive. This is more so since the
deal is leaning on support from its parent, which is well known
in the US. These days, it seems like that is more important than
having a following at home.
(Reporting By Neha D'Silva; editing by Christopher Langner and
Steve Garton)