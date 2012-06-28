* ECM issuance plunges 30 pct to lowest since 2008
* Investors unlikely to return to markets soon on Europe
concerns
* UBS leads on underwriting deals and estimated fees
* Chinese firms Guosen, Citic, GF make up 3 of top 5 fee
earners
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, June 29 Asia-Pacific stock sales
dropped to a four-year low in the first half of 2012 as
lingering concerns about Europe's sovereign debt crisis and a
slowdown in China rocked investors' confidence in new listings
in the region, Thomson Reuters data shows.
Investment banks hoping for blockbuster IPOs in the second
quarter were left high and dry. London jeweler Graff Diamonds'
$1 billion Hong Kong offer and motor racing company Formula
One's $3 billion IPO Singapore were among the high-profile
offerings that became victims of the choppy markets.
Despite a slow start, the deal pipeline remains healthy. Big
IPOs waiting in the wings include the $2 billion offer from
Malaysia's IHH Healthcare and up to $6 billion IPO of Chinese
insurer PICC Group. A slew of Chinese city commercial banks are
also hoping to tap the Hong Kong market.
"As people look to get back into the market, it's like
recovering after a heart attack -- you hesitate," Philippe Uzan,
chief investment officer at Edmond de Rothschild Asset
Management, said on the sidelines of an investment forum in Hong
Kong. "Things are very volatile and people are changing their
minds very quickly."
After rallying 16 percent through the end of February, the
MSCI index for Asia ex-Japan tumbled nearly 13
percent from that point to the end of June, hit by the euro zone
debt crisis. But lower valuations have failed to lure investors.
Equity issuance in the region excluding Japan tumbled 30.4
percent to $77.9 billion in the first half from a year earlier,
preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed. That was the lowest
since the $73.1 billion recorded in the first half of 2008.
IPOs, which earn most fees, were hit hard, falling 62
percent to $19.2 billion, the data showed.
UBS AG reclaimed the top underwriter position,
after losing the crown to rival Goldman Sachs in 2011 for
the first time in seven years. Citigroup took third spot,
leaping from 14th rank a year earlier.
UBS also raked in more underwriting fees than any other bank
in the region, according to Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting
Co estimates. Chinese firms including Guosen Securities and
Citic Securities, which focus on the domestic
market, took three of the top five spots in terms of fees.
BLOCK DEALS
IPOs, which normally make up about half the ECM volume,
accounted for just 25 percent of issuance in the first half.
Follow-on offerings cornered about two-thirds of the volume,
underscoring investors' preference for listed company stock
offered via block sale.
The blocks of stock are normally sold at a discount to
market prices to lure institutional investors, including hedge
funds and private equity companies.
"When volatility is high and peaking, it makes pricing IPOs
much, much more challenging," said James Fleming, co-head of
Asia Pacific ECM at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. "At the same
time, investors who have cash to put to work actually quite like
placements coming at a discount."
SOUTHEAST ASIA BOOMS
Felda Global Ventures' $3.1 billion IPO in
Malaysia put Kuala Lumpur on par with Shenzhen as the main IPO
destination in Asia Pacific, leaving behind Hong Kong which
grossed the highest IPO proceeds in the world in 2009 and 2010.
Other large deals in the Philippines and Thailand offered a
ray of hope to deal makers as other Asian countries crumbled.
A survey of fund managers handling $25.2 trillion in assets
showed that 78 percent of respondents expect "prolonged
turbulence" in the markets, which is bad news for equity
offerings. But some investors are willing to test the waters,
depending on the outcome of Europe's debt crisis.
"These have been very difficult markets to have successful
IPOs," said Andrea Muller, CEO of Principal Global Investors
Asia, which sponsored the survey. "Investors have been very
cautious."