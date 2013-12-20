* Asia Pacific ECM down 5 pct in 2013 to $163.9 bln
* Initial public offerings rise 2.3 percent in 2013
* UBS tops league tables, followed by Goldman, Credit Suisse
* Rebound seen in 2014 on China IPOs, large deals in HK,
Malaysia
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Dec 20 Equity capital markets in the
Asia-Pacific ex-Japan region shrank for a third consecutive year
in 2013, hurt by a downturn in India and slower activity in
mainland China.
The overall decline contrasts with a rebound in IPO issuance
that is stoking optimism for a boom in 2014 as China resumes new
listings after a one-year hiatus and markets from Hong Kong to
Malaysia get multi-billion dollar deals.
The pickup in initial public offering activity is key for
investment banks in the region as new listings carry much higher
fees than follow-ons, block deals or convertible bonds. After a
round of layoffs and bonus cuts, when some banks even exited the
region, the IPO revival would give a much-needed boost to bank
revenue.
UBS, which has come out on top of Asia-Pacific
equity capital market league tables for eight of the past nine
years, raked in $220.9 million in estimated fees, buoyed by its
strong presence in Southeast Asia.
"This year's ECM activity was healthier in part because of
product breadth and specifically because market appetite for
IPOs came back for longer and in a more consistent fashion than
it has in years," said Damien Brosnan, head of Asia ex-Japan
equity syndicate at UBS.
The Swiss bank worked on $18.4 billion worth of deals, ahead
of Goldman Sachs, which managed $16.2 billion, and Credit
Suisse with $7.4 billion.
Goldman Sachs ranked second in ECM fees, earning $173.8
million, followed by JPMorgan with $150.3 million,
according to Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting Co estimates.
Equity issuance in the region fell 5 percent to $163.9
billion, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data through
Dec. 17.
Proceeds from initial public offerings however, rose 2.3
percent to $40.6 billion as a surge in new listings in
Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong helped offset weaker
markets in Malaysia and South Korea and the absence of deals in
mainland China.
Bankers and analysts expect a bumper year in 2014, with
large offerings in Hong Kong putting the city at center stage
for IPOs again.
Some of the top deals expected include a $5.7 billion IPO
for the electricity business of Li Ka-shing's Power Assets
Holdings Ltd, a $6 billion deal from Chinese meat
processor Shuanghui International Holdings and listings from
health and beauty products retailer A.S. Watson & Co Ltd and
e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
The resumption of IPOs in Shanghai and Shenzhen next month
should provide a much needed boost to deal volumes in the
region, after zero activity for more than one year in China. The
first batch of about 50 companies to list in China in January
alone should bring in 44 billion yuan ($7.3 billion) in
proceeds.
Advisory firm EY forecasts some $23.2 billion worth of IPOs
in Hong Kong next year, with some 200 billion yuan ($32.9
billion) of new listings in China, the two main markets in the
Asia-Pacific region.
"People have been scared about the QE3 retreat, interest
rates, the fiscal cliff, and for next year you can see there are
not that many topics that will make people so scared," said
Ringo Choi, Asia Pacific IPO leader at EY in Hong Kong, in
reference to the quantitative easing (QE) program in the United
States.
"In the first quarter when they reopen, there will be a
boom," EY's Choi said about China's market, adding that
businesses related to domestic consumption would stand out.