HONG KONG, Sept 30 Goldman Sachs led underwriting rankings in Asia Pacific ex-Japan equity capital markets (ECM) in the first nine months of 2014, preliminary data released by Thomson Reuters showed. ECM deal volumes rose 20.4 percent from the same period in 2013 to $146.8 billion, according to the data. Proceeds from initial public offerings led the ECM expansion, surging 80 percent to $40.2 billion on increased activity in Hong Kong and Australia and as new listings resumed in China after a hiatus of more than one year. Following is a list of the region's top ECM underwriters in the first nine months of the year and the estimated fees earned on deals. Bank Deal volume Change Rank Rank (in $ mln) from Q3/2013 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goldman Sachs 11,948 -5.8 pct 1 2 UBS 9,724 -38.2 pct 2 1 Morgan Stanley 7,680 77.9 pct 3 5 Citigroup 7,215 90.4 pct 4 8 China Securities Co. 5,805 119.0 pct 5 14 Bank of America 5,363 57.8 pct 6 10 CITIC 4,883 62.4 pct 7 12 Credit Suisse 4,696 16.0 pct 8 7 Macquarie 4,599 27.3 pct 9 9 JPMorgan 4,212 -9.3 pct 10 3 Source: Thomson Reuters --------------------------------------------------------------- Bank Q3/2014 fees Change (in $ mln) from Q3/2013 --------------------------------------------------------------- UBS 190.2 31.3 pct Goldman Sachs 190.1 91.7 pct Credit Suisse 171.9 133.4 pct Morgan Stanley 158.5 213.3 pct CITIC Group 150.4 85.6 pct Citigroup 138.1 150.8 pct JPMorgan 136.9 76.0 pct Deutsche Bank 110.5 95.7 pct China Securities Co. 104.6 58.9 pct Guotai Junan Securities 101.9 161.5 pct Source: Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral Fahmy)