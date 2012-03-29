HONG KONG, March 30 Stock sales in Asia-Pacific
ex-Japan dropped 37 percent in the first quarter of 2012 from a
year earlier to $36.7 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data
through March 28.
Issuance in the period fell to the lowest volume since the
second quarter of 2009.
Following is a list of the top equity capital market
underwriters in Asia ex-Japan in the first three months of 2012
and the estimated fees earned on deals.
Bank Deal volume Rank Rank
(in US$ mln) Q12012 Q12011
--------------------------------------------------------------
Citigroup 3,888 1 7
UBS 3,048 2 2
Goldman Sachs 2,705 3 1
JP Morgan 2,540 4 6
Morgan Stanley 1,957 5 4
BofA Merrill Lynch 1,573 6 15
Deutsche Bank 1,435 7 3
Credit Suisse 1,227 8 10
Citic Securities 1,131 9 12
Guosen Securities 1,115 10 5
Source: Thomson Reuters
---------------------------------------------------------------
Bank Q12012 fees Rank Change
(in US$ mln) Q12012 from 2011
---------------------------------------------------------------
Guosen Securities 64.7 1 -28.9 pct
Citic Securities 42.2 2 +162.0 pct
Goldman Sachs 32.3 3 -38.8 pct
UBS 32.0 4 -43.6 pct
JPMorgan 31.0 5 -30.9 pct
Morgan Stanley 26.8 6 +40.7 pct
GF Securities 23.2 7 -13.4 pct
Hongyuan Securities 22.6 8 +305.6 pct
Minsheng Securities 21.2 9 -43.7 pct
Ping An Securities 21.0 10 -74.9 pct
Source: Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting