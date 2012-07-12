BANGKOK, July 12 China's economy is expected to grow 8.2 percent this year and Indian growth is forecast at 6.5 percent, Haruhiko Kuroda, the president of the Asian Development Bank, said on Thursday.

The figures, which he gave at a conference in Bangkok, are down from the development bank's forecasts in April of 8.5 percent for China and 7.0 percent for India.

However, he maintained a forecast of 5.5 percent GDP growth for Thailand this year as it recovers from flooding in 2011, adding the outcome could even be higher than that. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Writing by Alan Raybould; Editing by Kim Coghill)