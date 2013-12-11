* Developing Asia growth fcast kept at 6 pct in 2013, 6.2 pct in 2014 * China seen rising 7.7 pct in 2013, 7.5 pct in 2014 * Southeast Asia growth seen at 4.8 pct in 2013, 5.2 pct in 2014 MANILA, Dec 11 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday slightly raised its growth forecast for China this year and the next, aided by the impact of government reforms and better prospects for key trading partners. The Manila-based bank lifted its 2013 forecast for China to 7.7 percent, from 7.6 percent in October. It now sees 2014 growth at 7.5 percent rather than 7.4 percent. However, the ADB lowered estimates for Southeast Asia this year and in 2014, in the wake of a strong typhoon in the Philippines and political uncertainties in Thailand. The bank kept its growth forecast for developing Asia at 6.0 percent this year and 6.2 percent next year. The following are details of the ADB's update to its Asian Development Outlook for developing Asia. The report is available on the ADB's website www.adb.org GDP GROWTH, pct Actual --Forecast-- Subregion/ Economy 2012 2013 2014 ----------- -------------- Dec Oct July Dec Oct July CENTRAL ASIA 5.6 5.7 5.4 5.3 6.1 6.0 6.0 EAST ASIA 6.5 6.7 6.6 6.7 6.7 6.6 6.7 China 7.7 7.7 7.6 7.7 7.5 7.4 7.5 SOUTH ASIA 5.1 4.7 4.7 5.6 5.5 5.5 6.2 India 5.0 4.7 4.7 5.8 5.7 5.7 6.5 SOUTHEAST ASIA 5.6 4.8 4.9 5.2 5.2 5.3 5.6 ASEAN 5 6.2 5.1 5.2 5.2 5.5 5.6 5.6 THE PACIFIC 7.1 5.0 5.2 5.0 5.4 5.5 5.5 ________________________________________________________________ DEVELOPING ASIA 6.1 6.0 6.0 6.3 6.2 6.2 6.4 INFLATION, pct Actual --Forecast-- Subregion/ Economy 2012 2013 2014 ------------- -------------- Dec Oct July Dec Oct July CENTRAL ASIA 5.1 6.3 6.7 6.7 6.8 6.8 6.8 EAST ASIA 2.6 2.5 2.4 2.4 2.7 2.7 2.7 China 2.6 2.7 2.5 2.5 2.7 2.7 2.7 SOUTH ASIA 7.8 6.6 6.7 6.7 6.9 7.0 6.9 India 7.4 6.5 6.5 6.5 6.8 6.8 6.6 SOUTHEAST ASIA 3.9 4.5 4.7 4.3 4.2 4.3 4.2 ASEAN-5 3.8 4.8 4.9 4.2 4.4 4.5 4.0 THE PACIFIC 4.3 6.0 5.7 5.7 6.4 6.0 5.9 ________________________________________________________________ AVERAGE 3.7 3.6 3.6 3.5 3.7 3.7 3.7 Source: ADB's Asian Development Outlook Supplement December 2013 Central Asia: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan East Asia: China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Mongolia, Taiwan South Asia: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka Southeast Asia: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam ASEAN-5: Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam Pacific: Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste, Cook Islands, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Richard Borsuk)