MANILA, July 16 The Asian Development Bank (ADB)
said on Tuesday it has lowered its growth forecasts for
developing Asia this year and the next as a softer outlook for
the world's second-biggest economy China meant subdued economic
activity elsewhere in the region.
The bank lowered its growth forecast for developing Asia by
0.3 percentage points to 6.3 percent in 2013 and 6.4 percent in
2014, the Manila-based development lender said in a supplement
to its Asian Development Outlook 2013 first released in April.
It cut its growth estimates for China by 0.5 percentage
points to 7.7 percent and 7.5 percent this year and the next,
with data showing investment growth slowed in May and is
expected to weaken further with financial institutions becoming
more averse to risk following turbulence in its domestic
interbank money market.
"The drop in trade and scaling back of investment are part
of a more balanced growth path for the PRC (People's Republic of
China), and the knock-on effect of its slower pace is definitely
a concern for the region," ADB Chief Economist Changyong Rhee
said in a statement.
"We are also seeing more subdued activity across much of
developing Asia," he said.
China reported on Monday that annual GDP growth slowed to
7.5 percent in April to June - the ninth quarter in the last 10
that expansion has weakened - putting pressure on Beijing to
quicken reforms rather than slow them to take up the economic
slack.
The ADB also lowered for the second time this year its
forecast for South Asia's largest economy India to 5.8 percent
from its April estimate of 6.0 percent, with growth still
constrained by supply-side bottlenecks and sluggish progress in
pushing through structural reforms.
Southeast Asia's growth is expected to be slightly lower
than previously expected, mainly due to softer demand from
China. However, the sub-region as a whole is likely to buck the
regional trend of softer-than-expected price pressures largely
due to 44 percent jump in subsidized oil prices in Indonesia in
June.
Offering some comfort for central banks, the ADB forecast
inflationary pressures would be benign due to decelerating
growth in the region and on continued weakness in commodity
prices due to soft global demand.
The ADB also said it expects Japan's recovery to pick up
speed as the effects of "Abenomics" take root and improving
corporate profits bolster household income and business
environment. It forecast growth in Japan this year of 1.8
percent, against an April estimate of 1.2 percent.
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Kim Coghill)