By Rosemarie Francisco
MANILA, Oct 2 Asian economies can ride out the
storm when the Federal Reserve finally begins ending years of
easy money, with even those most at risk, India and Indonesia,
holding enough currency reserves for rough times ahead,
according to the Asian Development Bank.
Updating forecasts for 2013 and 2014, the Manila-based
lender said on Wednesday that growth in developing Asia is
likely to be slower than it thought three months ago, when it
last revised forecasts to an annual outlook released in April.
It now reckons the region, grouping 45 countries in
Asia-Pacific, will grow 6.0 percent in 2013 and 6.2 percent in
2014, little changed from last year's growth of 6.1 percent.
Between May and August, emerging markets were gripped by a
sell-off after the Fed signalled that it would taper its
bond-buying stimulus once the U.S. economy improved.
The sudden capital outflows caused some alarm, but ADB said
worries over potential for a regional meltdown were misplaced,
and markets are now treading water, waiting for the Fed to act.
"Fears of a repeat of the 1997 Asian financial crisis are
unwarranted," ADB said in a statement. "The region is now in a
stronger position to weather the storm, with many economies
running current account surpluses and holding large foreign
reserve stockpiles."
The bank said developing Asia's current account surplus is
expected to narrow to 1.6 percent of GDP in both 2013 and 2014
from 1.8 percent last year.
Whereas high external deficits resulted in India and
Indonesia suffering far sharper falls in their currencies during
the emerging markets' sell-off, ADB took comfort in their levels
of reserves.
"Widening current account deficits have long made both
economies more susceptible to shifts in market sentiment, as
have fiscal deficits in India. Fortunately, both have sufficient
foreign exchange reserves, enough as of August to cover imports
to India for 7 months and to Indonesia for 5 months," ADB said.
NEED FOR REFORM
China is expected to grow 7.6 percent and 7.4 percent this
year and the next, ADB said, trimming its July forecasts of 7.7
percent and 7.5 percent respectively.
The slowdown in the world's second biggest economy may usher
in a more sustainable growth path as Chinese authorities seek a
balanced development strategy away from its previous export- and
investment-led growth model, the bank said.
ADB made significant downward revisions to 2013 and 2014
growth forecasts for India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.
India is expected to expand 4.7 percent and 5.7 percent this
year and the next, sharply lower than previous forecasts of 5.8
percent and 6.5 percent, respectively, with growth hampered by
weak industry, investment and external demand and delays in
structural reforms.
The Philippines, the only country in East and Southeast Asia
whose growth forecast was revised up, is expected to grow 7
percent this year against an April forecast of 6 percent. The
country has kept pace with China to become one of the two
fastest growing nations in the region this year.
ADB also said inflation in Asia is likely to remain subdued
this year and next, although some countries are likely to see
mounting price pressures. Indonesia will see a sharp
acceleration in inflation as it scales back fuel subsidies, the
bank said.
ADB said the past few months' market volatility highlighted
a need for structural reform to sustain growth in the region,
including governance reforms that will ensure more inclusive
growth.
The bank said empowering citizens, engaging local
governments and the private sector, and expanding the use of
information and communications technology are among reforms
needed to promote inclusive growth. It also said anti-corruption
efforts should be intensified and regulatory and legal
frameworks strengthened.
"Inflows of cheap foreign capital into Asia may have allowed
some countries to put governance reforms on the back burner,"
ADB said. "But recent financial market volatility and a pullback
in economic activity have added fresh urgency to long-term
structural action which can ensure development gains are not
lost, and future growth benefits all."