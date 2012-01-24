India's central bank on Tuesday cut cash reserve requirements for banks in a move to ease tight liquidity, signalling a policy shift towards reviving growth after nearly two years of fighting inflation. For stories on central bank moves, double click in brackets: JANUARY > India cuts bank reserve level, eyes growth > S.Korea holds rates, tempers inflation talk > Indonesia cbank hold rates, eyes inflation DECEMBER > Taiwan holds rates amid global gloom > BOJ keeps policy steady, offers bleaker view > Indonesia central bank pauses > South Korea holds rates, in wait-and-see mode > NZ rates on hold as Europe risks weigh > Australia cbank cuts rates to 4.25 percent NOVEMBER > BOJ keeps policy on hold, cuts economic view > Bank of Korea holds rates, seen steady > Malaysia cbank holds rates, eyes global risks > Indonesia cbank surprises with big rate cut > Australia cuts rates, cites tame inflation OCTOBER > Manila keeps rate steady, inflation slowing > Thai c.bank holds rates in face of floods > Singapore relaxes policy,warns on inflation > S.Korea holds rates; next move may be down > Indonesia makes surprise rate cut > BOJ sticks to recovery view,eyes overseas risk > Australia cbank opens door to rate cut SEPTEMBER > India c.bank raises rates, keeps hawkish tone > Taiwan holds rates, sees global uncertainty > Global woes steer New Zealand to delay hikes > Australia cenbank sidelined by global gloom > Indonesia cbank holds rate, lowers o/n band > Korea cbank holds rate again on growth worries > Philippines holds rates, next move could ease AUGUST > Thailand raises rates, future path uncertain > Indonesia cbank keeps rate at 6.75 pct > Australia c.bank holds rates, weighed hiking JULY > Pakistan cuts key policy rate by 50 bps > India c.bank surprises with 50 bps rate rise > Bank of Korea holds rates amid growth worries > Thailand raises rates, signals more to come > Indonesia holds rates inflation under control > BOJ holds fire, more optimistic on economy > China raises rates, shrugs off slowing growth > Vietnam cbank cuts a benchmark rate to 14 pct JUNE > Taiwan ups rates, eyes higher inflation > India raises rates again, signals more coming > Philippine holds rates, raises reserves > Bank of Korea raises rates, eyes inflation > Indonesia cbank holds rates as expected > NZ cenbank holds rates, readies for rises > Australia cenbank holds rates, sounds guarded > Thailand raises rates; core inflation jumps MAY > Pakistan leaves key policy rate at 14 pct > BOJ holds fire, unfazed by recession > Vietnam raises OMO interest rate to 15 pct > Sri Lanka holds rates, to boost growth > Bank of Korea holds rates, stunning markets > Manila cbk ups rates,warns on inflation target > Malaysia cbank raises key rate, more hike seen > India cbank ups rates 50 bps, exceeds f'casts > Australia cbank holds rates, hike comes closer APRIL > NZ central bank holds rates, no rush to hike > Thai central bank rates rates again > Singapore tightens monetary policy > Indonesia holds rates for now > Bank of Korea holds rates, hike seen in Q2 > BOJ holds fire but signals more easing ahead > China ups rates ahead of March inflation data > Australia holds rates, sounds comfortable > Bangladesh up rates again, inflation quickens MARCH > Taiwan raises rates, to continue tightening > Philippine central bank hikes rate 25 bps > India cbank raises rates, more tightening seen > BOJ eases policy to counter economic shock > Malaysia cbank holds rates, ups reserve ratio > Korea cbank ups rates,sees inflation peak soon > NZ central bank slashes rates after quake > Thailand raises rates 25 bps, more to come > Australia c.bank content with rates,inflation > Indonesia cbank holds rate steady, flags rises FEBRUARY > Bank of Korea holds rates, March hike seen > Philippines holds rates,raises inflation fcast > China raises rates to battle high inflation > Indonesia cbank raises rates,cites food prices > Australia cbank holds rates, looks past floods JANUARY > Malaysia cbank holds rates, inflation modest > NZ cbank holds rates, waits on robust recovery > Indian c.bank raises key rates 25 bps > SKorea steps up inflation battle, raises rates > Thai c.bank raises rates 25 bps to tame prices > Indonesia cbank holds rates steady as expected ASIA RATES OUTLOOK > FACTBOX on global interest rates USEFUL LINKS > Track Asian economic data live > Latest top breaking news across all markets TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS Global economy European Companies Asian companies U.S. Companies Fixed Income Forex Fund Management Politics & General Corporate Finance FX News Banking/Financials Access to some items may depend on subscription level. Compiled by Asia Economics Desk +65 6870 3840 ----------------------------------------------------------------