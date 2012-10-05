The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Friday despite
mounting political pressure for action as sagging exports to
China and Europe heighten the chance of a recession, preferring
to hold fire now to assess the effect of last month's stimulus.
OCTOBER
> BOJ stands pat but cuts economic view
> Australia cuts rates, more seen likely
SEPTEMBER
> Taiwan holds rate, inflation in crosshairs
> BOJ eases policy as global slowdown bites
> S.Lanka holds rates, sees inflation contained
> India cbank cuts CRR, holds policy rate
> Philippines keeps rates steady
> Indonesia hold rates, seeing easing pressure
> S.Korea holds rates in surprise decision
> New Zealand holds rates, no rush for action
> Malaysia holds rates, demand to aid growth
> Thai cbank holds rates, bets on local demand
> Australia cbank holds rates, eyes China
AUGUST
> Indonesia holds rate, aims for stable rupiah
> BOJ keeps policy steady, cuts export view
> Korea cbank holds rates, markets see cut soon
> Australia cbank holds rates, stimulus working
JULY
> India leaves rates unchanged,inflation weighs
> Philippine cbank cuts rate to protect growth
> NZ central bank holds rates, no rush to hike
> Thai c.bank holds rates, some wanted cut
> Indonesia holds rate amid rupiah volatility
> BOJ stands pat, sticks to recovery view
> S.Korea cbank cuts rates in surprise move
> Sri Lanka keeps policy rates unchanged
> China surprises with 2nd rate cut in weeks
> Malaysia holds rates, says economy resilient
> Australia cbank holds rates after 2 cuts
JUNE
> Vietnam cuts rates for fifth time this year
> Taiwan holds rates, sees inflation risk
> India stuns, holds rates as growth crumbles
> BOJ pledges to shield banks over Greece
> Manila cbank holds, no change seen for months
> NZ central bank holds rates, softens outlook
> Thailand holds rates, cites risk to growth
> Indonesia holds rates, eyes external risks
> SKorea cbank holds, sees more risks to growth
> China surprises with 25 bps cut
> Australia cuts rates to fight global gloom
MAY
> Malaysia holds rates, demand to aid growth
> Indonesia cbank holds rate
> S.Korea cbank holds rates as inflation eases
> Australia cbank surprises with 50 bp rate cut
APRIL
> BOJ boosts stimulus again, fails to impress
> Australia holds rates, opens door to easing
MARCH
> Bank of Japan refrains from easing
> Malaysia holds rate; growth risks seen
> Indonesia cbank holds rate at 5.75 pct
> Bank of Korea holds rates steady again
> NZ holds rates, see inflation in sweet spot
> Australia cbank holds rates,keeps easing bias
> Philippine c.bank cuts rate by 25 bps
FEBRUARY
> Indonesia unexpectedly cuts rate to 5.75 pct
> S.Korea holds rates for 8th straight month
> Australia's RBA holds rates, door open to cut
JANUARY 2012
> NZ central bank holds rates, softens outlook
> Thailand cuts rates again, cites flood impact
> India cuts bank reserve level, eyes growth
> S.Korea holds rates, tempers inflation talk
> Indonesia cbank hold rates, eyes inflation
DECEMBER
> Taiwan holds rates amid global gloom
> BOJ keeps policy steady, offers bleaker view
> Indonesia central bank pauses
> South Korea holds rates, in wait-and-see mode
> NZ rates on hold as Europe risks weigh
> Australia cbank cuts rates to 4.25 percent
NOVEMBER
> BOJ keeps policy on hold, cuts economic view
> Bank of Korea holds rates, seen steady
> Malaysia cbank holds rates, eyes global risks
> Indonesia cbank surprises with big rate cut
> Australia cuts rates, cites tame inflation
OCTOBER
> Manila keeps rate steady, inflation slowing
> Thai c.bank holds rates in face of floods
> Singapore relaxes policy,warns on inflation
> S.Korea holds rates; next move may be down
> Indonesia makes surprise rate cut
> BOJ sticks to recovery view,eyes overseas risk
> Australia cbank opens door to rate cut
SEPTEMBER
> India c.bank raises rates, keeps hawkish tone
> Taiwan holds rates, sees global uncertainty
> Global woes steer New Zealand to delay hikes
> Australia cenbank sidelined by global gloom
> Indonesia cbank holds rate, lowers o/n band
> Korea cbank holds rate again on growth worries
> Philippines holds rates, next move could ease
AUGUST
> Thailand raises rates, future path uncertain
> Indonesia cbank keeps rate at 6.75 pct
> Australia c.bank holds rates, weighed hiking
