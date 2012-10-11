Indonesia's central bank held its benchmark rate at a record low 5.75 percent for an eighth consecutive month, as forecast, and said the economy is still growing well though it conceded domestic demand was not as high as expected. South Korea's central bank cut interest rates for the second time in four months on Thursday, as expected, to nurture Asia's fourth-largest economy through a global slowdown now dragging on for an extended period. For stories on central bank moves, double click in brackets: OCTOBER > Indonesia's central bank holds rate again > S.Korea cbank cuts rates again to aid economy > BOJ stands pat but cuts economic view > Australia cuts rates, more seen likely SEPTEMBER > Taiwan holds rate, inflation in crosshairs > BOJ eases policy as global slowdown bites > S.Lanka holds rates, sees inflation contained > India cbank cuts CRR, holds policy rate > Philippines keeps rates steady > Indonesia hold rates, seeing easing pressure > S.Korea holds rates in surprise decision > New Zealand holds rates, no rush for action > Malaysia holds rates, demand to aid growth > Thai cbank holds rates, bets on local demand > Australia cbank holds rates, eyes China AUGUST > Indonesia holds rate, aims for stable rupiah > BOJ keeps policy steady, cuts export view > Korea cbank holds rates, markets see cut soon > Australia cbank holds rates, stimulus working JULY > India leaves rates unchanged,inflation weighs > Philippine cbank cuts rate to protect growth > NZ central bank holds rates, no rush to hike > Thai c.bank holds rates, some wanted cut > Indonesia holds rate amid rupiah volatility > BOJ stands pat, sticks to recovery view > S.Korea cbank cuts rates in surprise move > Sri Lanka keeps policy rates unchanged > China surprises with 2nd rate cut in weeks > Malaysia holds rates, says economy resilient > Australia cbank holds rates after 2 cuts JUNE > Vietnam cuts rates for fifth time this year > Taiwan holds rates, sees inflation risk > India stuns, holds rates as growth crumbles > BOJ pledges to shield banks over Greece > Manila cbank holds, no change seen for months > NZ central bank holds rates, softens outlook > Thailand holds rates, cites risk to growth > Indonesia holds rates, eyes external risks > SKorea cbank holds, sees more risks to growth > China surprises with 25 bps cut > Australia cuts rates to fight global gloom MAY > Malaysia holds rates, demand to aid growth > Indonesia cbank holds rate > S.Korea cbank holds rates as inflation eases > Australia cbank surprises with 50 bp rate cut APRIL > BOJ boosts stimulus again, fails to impress > Australia holds rates, opens door to easing MARCH > Bank of Japan refrains from easing > Malaysia holds rate; growth risks seen > Indonesia cbank holds rate at 5.75 pct > Bank of Korea holds rates steady again > NZ holds rates, see inflation in sweet spot > Australia cbank holds rates,keeps easing bias > Philippine c.bank cuts rate by 25 bps FEBRUARY > Indonesia unexpectedly cuts rate to 5.75 pct > S.Korea holds rates for 8th straight month > Australia's RBA holds rates, door open to cut JANUARY 2012 > NZ central bank holds rates, softens outlook > Thailand cuts rates again, cites flood impact > India cuts bank reserve level, eyes growth > S.Korea holds rates, tempers inflation talk > Indonesia cbank hold rates, eyes inflation DECEMBER > Taiwan holds rates amid global gloom > BOJ keeps policy steady, offers bleaker view > Indonesia central bank pauses > South Korea holds rates, in wait-and-see mode > NZ rates on hold as Europe risks weigh > Australia cbank cuts rates to 4.25 percent NOVEMBER > BOJ keeps policy on hold, cuts economic view > Bank of Korea holds rates, seen steady > Malaysia cbank holds rates, eyes global risks > Indonesia cbank surprises with big rate cut > Australia cuts rates, cites tame inflation OCTOBER > Manila keeps rate steady, inflation slowing > Thai c.bank holds rates in face of floods > Singapore relaxes policy,warns on inflation > S.Korea holds rates; next move may be down > Indonesia makes surprise rate cut > BOJ sticks to recovery view,eyes overseas risk > Australia cbank opens door to rate cut SEPTEMBER > India c.bank raises rates, keeps hawkish tone > Taiwan holds rates, sees global uncertainty > Global woes steer New Zealand to delay hikes > Australia cenbank sidelined by global gloom > Indonesia cbank holds rate, lowers o/n band > Korea cbank holds rate again on growth worries > Philippines holds rates, next move could ease AUGUST > Thailand raises rates, future path uncertain > Indonesia cbank keeps rate at 6.75 pct > Australia c.bank holds rates, weighed hiking ASIA RATES OUTLOOK > FACTBOX on global interest rates USEFUL LINKS > Track Asian economic data live > Latest top breaking news across all markets TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS Global economy European Companies Asian companies U.S. Companies Fixed Income Forex Fund Management Politics & General Corporate Finance FX News Banking/Financials Access to some items may depend on subscription level. Compiled by Asia Economics Desk +65 6870 3840 ----------------------------------------------------------------