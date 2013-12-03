Australia's central bank kept its main cash rate at 2.5 percent for a fourth straight month on Tuesday amid mounting signs that stimulus was working to revive both the housing market and consumer spirits. The widely expected decision came as surprising strength in retail spending and exports led analysts to upgrade their forecasts for third-quarter gross domestic product data due out on Wednesday. 