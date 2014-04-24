New Zealand's central bank raised interest rates on Thursday and signalled that it would keep tightening monetary policy in the coming months as the central bank tames inflation pressures which have been brewing as the country's economy strengthens. On Wednesday, Thailand's central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged, saying full-year growth may come in weaker than forecast due to the toll from prolonged political unrest. For stories on central bank moves, double click in brackets: APRIL 2014 > NZ c.bank raises rates, more tightening seen > Thai c.bank: growth may falter, rates on hold > S.Korea keeps rates steady for 11th month > Singapore holds policy tight, sees GDP rebound > Indonesia keeps rates steady as pressures ease > BOJ stands pat, keeps upbeat view > Australia holds rates, policy accommodative > India leaves rates on hold as inflation ebbs MARCH 2014 > Taiwan sees pick-up in economy, rates on hold > Philippines holds fire on rates, raises RRR > Indonesia holds rate unchanged at 7.50 pct > NZ lifts rates,more tightening seen imminent > S.Korea c.bank holds rates, next chief eyed > Thai cbank cuts rate, says tension hurting > BOJ keeps stimulus steady, cuts export view > Australia cbank plots steady rate course > Malaysia holds rates steady, as expected FEBRUARY 2014 > BOJ holds fire, expands loans JANUARY 2014 > Philippines holds rates, warns of pressures > Australia shuts door on rate cuts > NZ c.bank holds fire, signals imminent hike > Malaysia holds rates, signals optimism > India raises rates to dampen inflation > Thai cbank holds rate in close vote > BOJ stands pat, sticks to inflation f'casts > Indonesia holds rates, stays vigilant > S.Korea holds rates; Fed, yen in focus DECEMBER > Taiwan keeps rates on hold for 10th quarter > India surprises by keeping rates on hold > Philippines keeps key rate steady > Indonesia holds, may move when U.S. tapers > S. Korea holds rates steady for 7th month > New Zealand holds, signals 2014 tightening > Australia rates on hold, outlook brightens NOVEMBER > Thailand surprises with a 25 bps rate cut > BOJ maintains huge stimulus, rosy outlook > Indonesia makes a surprise rate hike > Malaysia holds rates, sees price pick-up > Australia holds rates, warns on A$ strength OCTOBER > BOJ sees rift on inflation, policy steady > New Zealand aims to tighten in 2014 > India raises rates again, warns on inflation > Philippine c.bank keeps rates steady > Thai c.bank holds rates, trims GDP forecast > S. Korea holds rates, eyes U.S. impasse > Indonesia holds rates as inflation eases > BOJ stands pat on policy, raises capex view SEPTEMBER > Taiwan leaves rates steady for 9th quarter > RBI rate hike surprises, eyes inflation > Indonesia surprisingly raises policy rate > Philippines central bank holds rates > S.Korea c.bank holds rates, Fed awaited > NZ cenbank sees rates steady this year > Malaysia hold policy rates, cites risks > BOJ: Will act if tax hike threatens goal AUGUST > Indonesia hikes rates to defend currency > Thailand keeps rate, sees gradual recovery > Indonesia holds rate, targets loan growth > BOJ maintains stimulus, keeps economic view > S.Korea cbank keeps rates unchanged > Australia cbank cuts rates to record low JULY > India holds rates steady, dovish tone > Philippines c.bank keeps rate steady > Malaysia keeps rates steady at 3.0 percent > Indonesia hikes benchmark rate 50 bps > South Korea c.bank keeps rates steady > Thailand holds rates, says policy suitable > Australia keeps easing bias, talks down A$ JUNE > Taiwan keeps interest rate at 1.875 pct > India cbank holds rates, eyes FX, inflation > Philippine c.bank keeps key rates steady > Indonesia surprisingly hikes rate 25 bps > South Korea c.bank holds rate, as expected > Australia RBA holds rates at 2.75 pct MAY > Thai c.bank cuts rate 25 bps to aid growth > BOJ holds steady despite bond market turmoil > Indonesia cbank holds rate,trims Q2 GDP fcast > Sri Lanka unexpectedly cuts rates > S.Korea rate cut surprises, economy sputters > Australia cbank cuts rates to record low > India cuts rates, says little room for more APRIL > Manila cbank cuts SDA 50 bps as expected > Singapore central bank holds policy tight > Bank of Korea resists calls to cut rates > Indonesia c.bank holds policy rate > BOJ to target base money,boost asset buying > Thai c.bank holds rates, eyes credit growth MARCH > Taiwan keeps rate steady, says recovery mild > Malaysia sees steady growth, lingering risks > India lowers rates to revive flagging growth > Philippine c.bank keeps key rate on hold > S.Korea c.bank holds rates, bonds edge lower > NZ central bank holds rates for 2013 > BOJ holds fire as Shirakawa era ends > Indonesia holds rate,says inflation in check > Malaysia holds rates,sees mild price pressure > Sri Lanka holds rates, sees inflation easing FEBRUARY > Thai c.bank, resisting pressure, holds rate > BOJ stands pat, offers rosier view on economy > Bank of Korea holds rates, says Japan a risk > Indonesia holds rate at record low 5.75 pct JANUARY 2013 > Malaysia holds rates,says inflation contained > India RBI cuts rates after 9 months, cautious > Philippine cbank holds rates, eyes inflows > BOJ doubles inflation target, extends buying > S.Korea cbank holds rates, cut seen coming > Indonesia cbank holds rate, inflation mild > Thailand holds rates, more optimistic on GDP Compiled by Asia Economics Desk +65 6870 3840 ----------------------------------------------------------------