Malaysia's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 3.25 percent on Thursday, holding off from a second tightening in less than three months after recent signs of a slowdown in exports and credit growth. Economists polled by Reuters had been split over whether the bank would deliver another 25 basis point rate increase, as it did in July, to further dampen household credit growth and rising inflation. To see stories on Asian central banks, double click in the brackets: SEPTEMBER 2014 > Malaysia holds rates, sees steady growth path > Thailand holds rate steady, as expected > Bank of Korea stands pat, assessing stimulus > Philippines raise rates, inflation forecasts > Indonesia holds interest rates, as expected > New Zealand holds rates, lowers rate outlook > Australia keeps rate low amid moderate growth AUGUST 2014 > Indonesia holds key rate despite account gap > BOK cuts policy in shift seen pressured by govt > BOJ offers bleaker view on exports, stands pat > Thailand leave key rate unchanged > India keeps rate unchanged, tough on inflation > Australia's RBA marks a year of steady rates JULY 2014 > NZ central bank raises rate to 3.5 pct > Malaysia hikes rates to contain debt, inflation > Indonesia c.bank keeps key rate at 7.5 pct > Korea c.bank holds rates, cuts GDP forecast > Australia holds rates, keeps steady view JUNE 2014 > Taiwan leaves policy rate on hold > Manila holds benchmark, raises another rate > Thailand holds rates, cuts 2014 GDP forecast > Indonesia rates on hold, c/a gap still a risk > NZ raises rates, signals more tightening > Korea stands pat, but tightening seen ahead > India eases inflation tone, loosens credit > Australia RBA keeps policy rate on hold MAY 2014 > S.Korea c.bank holds rates for 12th month > Indonesia slashes GDP outlook, rates on hold > Philippines keeps rate steady, raises RRR > Malaysia c.bank keeps rates steady > Australia keeps rates at 2.5 pct pre-budget > NZ c.bank raises rates, more tightening seen > Thai c.bank: growth may falter, rates on hold APRIL 2014 > S.Korea keeps rates steady for 11th month > Singapore holds policy tight, sees GDP rebound > Indonesia keeps rates steady as pressures ease > BOJ stands pat, keeps upbeat view > Australia holds rates, policy accommodative > India leaves rates on hold as inflation ebbs MARCH 2014 > Taiwan sees pick-up in economy, rates on hold > Philippines holds fire on rates, raises RRR > Indonesia holds rate unchanged at 7.50 pct > NZ lifts rates,more tightening seen imminent > S.Korea c.bank holds rates, next chief eyed > Thai cbank cuts rate, says tension hurting > BOJ keeps stimulus steady, cuts export view > Australia cbank plots steady rate course > Malaysia holds rates steady, as expected FEBRUARY 2014 > BOJ holds fire, expands loans JANUARY 2014 > Philippines holds rates, warns of pressures > Australia shuts door on rate cuts > NZ c.bank holds fire, signals imminent hike > Malaysia holds rates, signals optimism > India raises rates to dampen inflation > Thai cbank holds rate in close vote > BOJ stands pat, sticks to inflation f'casts > Indonesia holds rates, stays vigilant > S.Korea holds rates; Fed, yen in focus DECEMBER > Taiwan keeps rates on hold for 10th quarter > India surprises by keeping rates on hold > Philippines keeps key rate steady > Indonesia holds, may move when U.S. tapers > S. Korea holds rates steady for 7th month > New Zealand holds, signals 2014 tightening > Australia rates on hold, outlook brightens NOVEMBER > Thailand surprises with a 25 bps rate cut > BOJ maintains huge stimulus, rosy outlook > Indonesia makes a surprise rate hike > Malaysia holds rates, sees price pick-up > Australia holds rates, warns on A$ strength OCTOBER > BOJ sees rift on inflation, policy steady > New Zealand aims to tighten in 2014 > India raises rates again, warns on inflation > Philippine c.bank keeps rates steady > Thai c.bank holds rates, trims GDP forecast > S. Korea holds rates, eyes U.S. impasse > Indonesia holds rates as inflation eases > BOJ stands pat on policy, raises capex view SEPTEMBER > Taiwan leaves rates steady for 9th quarter > RBI rate hike surprises, eyes inflation > Indonesia surprisingly raises policy rate > Philippines central bank holds rates > S.Korea c.bank holds rates, Fed awaited > NZ cenbank sees rates steady this year > Malaysia hold policy rates, cites risks > BOJ: Will act if tax hike threatens goal