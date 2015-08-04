Australia's central bank held interest rates at record lows on Tuesday in a widely expected decision, but surprised markets by toning down calls for a further fall in the local dollar. To see stories on Asian central banks, double click in the brackets: AUGUST 2015 > Australia's central bank holds rates JULY 2015 > Sri Lanka holds rates at record lows > NZ central bank cuts rates, sees more easing > BOJ cuts growth forecast, gov stays optimistic > S.Korea cuts growth prospects, hold rates > Australia RBA holds rates, angles for lower A$ > Indonesia holds rate again, inflation a risk JUNE 2015 > China cenbank cuts again as economy cools > Taiwan holds rate despite export weakness > Philippines cenbank holds rates steady > Indonesia, lacking options, holds key rate > S.Korea cuts rates to help MERS-hit economy > New Zealand cuts rates for 1st time in 4 years > Thailand holds rate, forecasts economy gains > India cuts rates for third time this year > Australia's RBA holds rates, guarded on outlook MAY 2015 > BOJ stands pat, a tad more upbeat on economy > Indonesia holds key rate despite growth slump > S.Korea holds rates, pares odds of more easing > Philippines holds rates, as widely expected > Malaysia holds rates, says policy accommodative > Australia's RBA cuts rates to record low APRIL 2015 > Bangladesh April inflation quickens on food > BOJ pushes back inflation target timeframe > Thailand surprises by cutting rates again > China slashes bank reserve ratio amid slowdown > Indonesia holds rate, aims to safeguard rupiah > In surprise decision, Singapore holds policy > Bank of Korea holds rates, seen cutting soon > BOJ stands pat, dissenter proposes tapering > India keeps repo rate on hold at 7.50 pct > Australia RBA skips cut, still open to easing MARCH 2015 > Philippines holds rates amid low inflation > Taiwan leaves rates unchanged for 15th quarter > Sri Lanka keeps rates steady on weak inflation > Indonesia holds benchmark rate, as expected > BOJ downplays deflation risk, keeps target > S.Korea joins global easing with surprise cut > Thailand cuts rate to lift weak confidence > Malaysia holds rates, keeps eye on inflation > India surprises with a post-budget rate cut > Australia's RBA holds rates, leaves door open FEBRUARY 2015 > China cuts rates in face of deflation risk > BOJ: No immediate need to ease policy again > S.Korea cbank holds rates, but cuts seen soon > Philippines keeps rates steady, as expected > China cuts bank reserve level to spur growth > India holds steady, pushes banks to cut rates > Australia's RBA cuts rates to record low JANUARY 2015 > NZ cbank holds rates, leaves door open for cut > Malaysia's c.bank hold rates as growth steadies > Thailand holds rates, says economy improving > Singapore eases policy in unexpected move > BOJ keeps stimulus, cuts inflation forecast > Indonesia holds rates, see inflation cooling > India surprises with early rate cut > S.Korea holds rates, but cut seen soon DECEMBER 2014 > Thailand holds key rate, vote was 5-2 > Philippines holds rates steady, inflation eases > Indonesia holds rates despite inflation spike > NZ cbank stands pat, signals modest rises later > Bank of Korea holds rates, cut seen early 2015 > Australia's RBA keeps rates on hold NOVEMBER 2014 > China cuts interest rates to spur growth > Indonesia raises rate after fuel price hike > Indonesia holds rates as key deficit narrow > Bank of Korea keeps policy steady in Nov > Thai c.bank stands pat, open to rate cuts > Australia's c.bank keeps rates low OCTOBER 2014 > Japan's c.bank shocks markets with more easing > Philippine c.bank keeps rates unchanged > Singapore sticks to tight monetary policy > Bank of Korea cuts rates to boost growth [ID:nL3N0S82O9} > Australia central bank sits on rates > Indonesia keeps key rate on hold SEPTEMBER 2014 > India holds rates, cbank warns on inflation > Malaysia holds rates, sees steady growth path > Thailand holds rate steady, as expected > Bank of Korea stands pat, assessing stimulus > Philippines raise rates, inflation forecasts > Indonesia holds interest rates, as expected > New Zealand holds rates, lowers rate outlook > Australia keeps rate low amid moderate growth AUGUST 2014 > Indonesia holds key rate despite account gap > BOK cuts policy in shift seen pressured by govt > BOJ offers bleaker view on exports, stands pat > Thailand leave key rate unchanged > India keeps rate unchanged, tough on inflation > Australia's RBA marks a year of steady rates JULY 2014 > NZ central bank raises rate to 3.5 pct > Malaysia hikes rates to contain debt, inflation > Indonesia c.bank keeps key rate at 7.5 pct > Korea c.bank holds rates, cuts GDP forecast > Australia holds rates, keeps steady view JUNE 2014 > Taiwan leaves policy rate on hold > Manila holds benchmark, raises another rate > Thailand holds rates, cuts 2014 GDP forecast > Indonesia rates on hold, c/a gap still a risk > NZ raises rates, signals more tightening > Korea stands pat, but tightening seen ahead > India eases inflation tone, loosens credit > Australia RBA keeps policy rate on hold ASIA RATES OUTLOOK > FACTBOX on global interest rates USEFUL LINKS > Track Asian economic data 