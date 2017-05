The Philippine central bank left monetary policy settings unchanged on Thursday, saying the economy is strong enough to withstand global headwinds and the inflation outlook remains benign South Korea's central bank left interest rates at a record low 1.5 percent for a fifth consecutive month, and countered calls for a cut arguing that strong domestic demand could still lead economic recovery despite weak exports. To see stories on Asian central banks, double click in the brackets: NOVEMBER 2015 > Philippines hold rates, trims inflation forecasts > Bank of Korea holds rates, resists calls for cut > Australia RBA holds rates, puts easing on table > Thai c.bank holds fire on rates after stimulus OCTOBER 2015 > China cuts rates again as growth engine stalls > Indonesia hold rates, sees reduced pressures > Bank of Korea stands pat, cautiously upbeat > Australia central bank holds rates steady SEPTEMBER 2015 > India cuts policy rate by 50 basis points > Philippines holds rates, inflation below goal > Taiwan c.bank cuts rates to stimulate demand > Indonesia c.bank hold rates, braces for Fed > Thailand holds rates, stimulus to help growth > BOJ stands pat, sees strain from emerging mkts > S.Korea holds rates as economy recovers > New Zealand cuts rates, flags more easing > Australia central bank keeps rates steady AUGUST 2015 > Philippine c.bank keeps rates steady > South Korea keeps interest rates steady > Thailand holds key rate, see growth fcast cut > India holds rates, door open for more easing > Australia's central bank holds rates JULY 2015 > Sri Lanka holds rates at record lows > NZ central bank cuts rates, sees more easing > BOJ cuts growth forecast, gov stays optimistic > S.Korea cuts growth prospects, hold rates > Australia RBA holds rates, angles for lower A$ > Indonesia holds rate again, inflation a risk JUNE 2015 > China cenbank cuts again as economy cools > Taiwan holds rate despite export weakness > Philippines cenbank holds rates steady > Indonesia, lacking options, holds key rate > S.Korea cuts rates to help MERS-hit economy > New Zealand cuts rates for 1st time in 4 years > Thailand holds rate, forecasts economy gains > India cuts rates for third time this year > Australia's RBA holds rates, guarded on outlook MAY 2015 > BOJ stands pat, a tad more upbeat on economy > Indonesia holds key rate despite growth slump > S.Korea holds rates, pares odds of more easing > Philippines holds rates, as widely expected > Malaysia holds rates, says policy accommodative > Australia's RBA cuts rates to record low APRIL 2015 > Bangladesh April inflation quickens on food > BOJ pushes back inflation target timeframe > Thailand surprises by cutting rates again > China slashes bank reserve ratio amid slowdown > Indonesia holds rate, aims to safeguard rupiah > In surprise decision, Singapore holds policy > Bank of Korea holds rates, seen cutting soon > BOJ stands pat, dissenter proposes tapering > India keeps repo rate on hold at 7.50 pct > Australia RBA skips cut, still open to easing MARCH 2015 > Philippines holds rates amid low inflation > Taiwan leaves rates unchanged for 15th quarter > Sri Lanka keeps rates steady on weak inflation > Indonesia holds benchmark rate, as expected > BOJ downplays deflation risk, keeps target > S.Korea joins global easing with surprise cut > Thailand cuts rate to lift weak confidence > Malaysia holds rates, keeps eye on inflation > India surprises with a post-budget rate cut > Australia's RBA holds rates, leaves door open FEBRUARY 2015 > China cuts rates in face of deflation risk > BOJ: No immediate need to ease policy again > S.Korea cbank holds rates, but cuts seen soon > Philippines keeps rates steady, as expected > China cuts bank reserve level to spur growth > India holds steady, pushes banks to cut rates > Australia's RBA cuts rates to record low JANUARY 2015 > NZ cbank holds rates, leaves door open for cut > Malaysia's c.bank hold rates as growth steadies > Thailand holds rates, says economy improving > Singapore eases policy in unexpected move > BOJ keeps stimulus, cuts inflation forecast > Indonesia holds rates, see inflation cooling > India surprises with early rate cut > S.Korea holds rates, but cut seen soon DECEMBER 2014 > Thailand holds key rate, vote was 5-2 > Philippines holds rates steady, inflation eases > Indonesia holds rates despite inflation spike > NZ cbank stands pat, signals modest rises later > Bank of Korea holds rates, cut seen early 2015 > Australia's RBA keeps rates on hold NOVEMBER 2014 > China cuts interest rates to spur growth > Indonesia raises rate after fuel price hike > Indonesia holds rates as key deficit narrow > Bank of Korea keeps policy steady in Nov > Thai c.bank stands pat, open to rate cuts > Australia's c.bank keeps rates low ASIA RATES OUTLOOK > FACTBOX on global interest rates USEFUL LINKS > Track Asian economic data live > Latest top breaking news across all markets TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS Global economy European Companies Asian companies U.S. Companies Fixed Income Forex Fund Management Politics & General Corporate Finance FX News Banking/Financials Access to some items may depend on subscription level. 