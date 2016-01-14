The Bank of Korea's seven-member board kept the base rate steady at record-low 1.50 percent in a unanimous vote - a seventh consecutive month of no change in the policy interest rate after two cuts last year. To see stories on Asian central banks, double click in the brackets: > JANUARY 2016 Bank of Korea holds rates, signals no cut soon DECEMBER 2015 > BOJ keeps base money target, no change to rates > Hong Kong cbank raises rates after Fed > Indonesia hold rates, but sees wider easing room > Taiwan unexpectedly cuts interest rates again > Philippine c.bank leaves rates unchanged > Thailand leaves rates steady, sees higher growth > Bank of Korea holds rates, warns on debt > India holds rates, sees more 'accommodation' room > Australia RBA holds rates as exports lift economy NOVEMBER 2015 > BOJ holds rates as Japan slips into recession > Indonesia holds rates, cuts a reserve requirement > Philippines hold rates, trims inflation forecasts > Bank of Korea holds rates, resists calls for cut > Malaysia hold rates, flags risks to growth > Australia RBA holds rates, puts easing on table > Thai c.bank holds fire on rates after stimulus OCTOBER 2015 > China cuts rates again as growth engine stalls > Indonesia hold rates, sees reduced pressures > Bank of Korea stands pat, cautiously upbeat > Australia central bank holds rates steady SEPTEMBER 2015 > India cuts policy rate by 50 basis points > Philippines holds rates, inflation below goal > Taiwan c.bank cuts rates to stimulate demand > Indonesia c.bank hold rates, braces for Fed > Thailand holds rates, stimulus to help growth > BOJ stands pat, sees strain from emerging mkts > S.Korea holds rates as economy recovers > New Zealand cuts rates, flags more easing > Australia central bank keeps rates steady AUGUST 2015 > Philippine c.bank keeps rates steady > South Korea keeps interest rates steady > Thailand holds key rate, see growth fcast cut > India holds rates, door open for more easing > Australia's central bank holds rates JULY 2015 > Sri Lanka holds rates at record lows > NZ central bank cuts rates, sees more easing > BOJ cuts growth forecast, gov stays optimistic > S.Korea cuts growth prospects, hold rates > Australia RBA holds rates, angles for lower A$ > Indonesia holds rate again, inflation a risk JUNE 2015 > China cenbank cuts again as economy cools > Taiwan holds rate despite export weakness > Philippines cenbank holds rates steady > Indonesia, lacking options, holds key rate > S.Korea cuts rates to help MERS-hit economy > New Zealand cuts rates for 1st time in 4 years > Thailand holds rate, forecasts economy gains > India cuts rates for third time this year > Australia's RBA holds rates, guarded on outlook MAY 2015 > BOJ stands pat, a tad more upbeat on economy > Indonesia holds key rate despite growth slump > S.Korea holds rates, pares odds of more easing > Philippines holds rates, as widely expected > Malaysia holds rates, says policy accommodative > Australia's RBA cuts rates to record low APRIL 2015 > Bangladesh April inflation quickens on food > BOJ pushes back inflation target timeframe > Thailand surprises by cutting rates again > China slashes bank reserve ratio amid slowdown > Indonesia holds rate, aims to safeguard rupiah > In surprise decision, Singapore holds policy > Bank of Korea holds rates, seen cutting soon > BOJ stands pat, dissenter proposes tapering > India keeps repo rate on hold at 7.50 pct > Australia RBA skips cut, still open to easing MARCH 2015 > Philippines holds rates amid low inflation > Taiwan leaves rates unchanged for 15th quarter > Sri Lanka keeps rates steady on weak inflation > Indonesia holds benchmark rate, as expected > BOJ downplays deflation risk, keeps target > S.Korea joins global easing with surprise cut > Thailand cuts rate to lift weak confidence > Malaysia holds rates, keeps eye on inflation > India surprises with a post-budget rate cut > Australia's RBA holds rates, leaves door open FEBRUARY 2015 > China cuts rates in face of deflation risk > BOJ: No immediate need to ease policy again > S.Korea cbank holds rates, but cuts seen soon > Philippines keeps rates steady, as expected > China cuts bank reserve level to spur growth > India holds steady, pushes banks to cut rates > Australia's RBA cuts rates to record low JANUARY 2015 > NZ cbank holds rates, leaves door open for cut > Malaysia's c.bank hold rates as growth steadies > Thailand holds rates, says economy improving > Singapore eases policy in unexpected move > BOJ keeps stimulus, cuts inflation forecast > Indonesia holds rates, see inflation cooling > India surprises with early rate cut > S.Korea holds rates, but cut seen soon DECEMBER 2014 > Thailand holds key rate, vote was 5-2 > Philippines holds rates steady, inflation eases > Indonesia holds rates despite inflation spike > NZ cbank stands pat, signals modest rises later > Bank of Korea holds rates, cut seen early 2015 > Australia's RBA keeps rates on hold ASIA RATES OUTLOOK > FACTBOX on global interest rates USEFUL LINKS > Track Asian economic data live > Latest top breaking news across all markets TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS Global economy European Companies Asian companies U.S. Companies Fixed 