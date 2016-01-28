New Zealand's central bank kept interest rates steady as
expected, leaving its official cash rate at 2.50 percent after
cutting four times last year.
JANUARY 2016
> New Zealand holds rates, opens door to more cuts
> Malaysia holds benchmark rate, cuts reserve ratio
> Bangladesh cuts policy rates 50 basis points
> Indonesia cuts key rate to aid weak economy
> Bank of Korea holds rates, signals no cut soon
DECEMBER 2015
> BOJ keeps base money target, no change to rates
> Hong Kong cbank raises rates after Fed
> Indonesia hold rates, but sees wider easing room
> Taiwan unexpectedly cuts interest rates again
> Philippine c.bank leaves rates unchanged
> Thailand leaves rates steady, sees higher growth
> Bank of Korea holds rates, warns on debt
> India holds rates, sees more 'accommodation' room
> Australia RBA holds rates as exports lift economy
NOVEMBER 2015
> BOJ holds rates as Japan slips into recession
> Indonesia holds rates, cuts a reserve requirement
> Philippines hold rates, trims inflation forecasts
> Bank of Korea holds rates, resists calls for cut
> Malaysia hold rates, flags risks to growth
> Australia RBA holds rates, puts easing on table
> Thai c.bank holds fire on rates after stimulus
OCTOBER 2015
> China cuts rates again as growth engine stalls
> Indonesia hold rates, sees reduced pressures
> Bank of Korea stands pat, cautiously upbeat
> Australia central bank holds rates steady
SEPTEMBER 2015
> India cuts policy rate by 50 basis points
> Philippines holds rates, inflation below goal
> Taiwan c.bank cuts rates to stimulate demand
> Indonesia c.bank hold rates, braces for Fed
> Thailand holds rates, stimulus to help growth
> BOJ stands pat, sees strain from emerging mkts
> S.Korea holds rates as economy recovers
> New Zealand cuts rates, flags more easing
> Australia central bank keeps rates steady
AUGUST 2015
> Philippine c.bank keeps rates steady
> South Korea keeps interest rates steady
> Thailand holds key rate, see growth fcast cut
> India holds rates, door open for more easing
> Australia's central bank holds rates
JULY 2015
> Sri Lanka holds rates at record lows
> NZ central bank cuts rates, sees more easing
> BOJ cuts growth forecast, gov stays optimistic
> S.Korea cuts growth prospects, hold rates
> Australia RBA holds rates, angles for lower A$
> Indonesia holds rate again, inflation a risk
JUNE 2015
> China cenbank cuts again as economy cools
> Taiwan holds rate despite export weakness
> Philippines cenbank holds rates steady
> Indonesia, lacking options, holds key rate
> S.Korea cuts rates to help MERS-hit economy
> New Zealand cuts rates for 1st time in 4 years
> Thailand holds rate, forecasts economy gains
> India cuts rates for third time this year
> Australia's RBA holds rates, guarded on outlook
MAY 2015
> BOJ stands pat, a tad more upbeat on economy
> Indonesia holds key rate despite growth slump
> S.Korea holds rates, pares odds of more easing
> Philippines holds rates, as widely expected
> Malaysia holds rates, says policy accommodative
> Australia's RBA cuts rates to record low
APRIL 2015
> Bangladesh April inflation quickens on food
> BOJ pushes back inflation target timeframe
> Thailand surprises by cutting rates again
> China slashes bank reserve ratio amid slowdown
> Indonesia holds rate, aims to safeguard rupiah
> In surprise decision, Singapore holds policy
> Bank of Korea holds rates, seen cutting soon
> BOJ stands pat, dissenter proposes tapering
> India keeps repo rate on hold at 7.50 pct
> Australia RBA skips cut, still open to easing
MARCH 2015
> Philippines holds rates amid low inflation
> Taiwan leaves rates unchanged for 15th quarter
> Sri Lanka keeps rates steady on weak inflation
> Indonesia holds benchmark rate, as expected
> BOJ downplays deflation risk, keeps target
> S.Korea joins global easing with surprise cut
> Thailand cuts rate to lift weak confidence
> Malaysia holds rates, keeps eye on inflation
> India surprises with a post-budget rate cut
> Australia's RBA holds rates, leaves door open
FEBRUARY 2015
> China cuts rates in face of deflation risk
> BOJ: No immediate need to ease policy again
> S.Korea cbank holds rates, but cuts seen soon
> Philippines keeps rates steady, as expected
> China cuts bank reserve level to spur growth
> India holds steady, pushes banks to cut rates
> Australia's RBA cuts rates to record low
JANUARY 2015
> NZ cbank holds rates, leaves door open for cut
> Malaysia's c.bank hold rates as growth steadies
> Thailand holds rates, says economy improving
> Singapore eases policy in unexpected move
> BOJ keeps stimulus, cuts inflation forecast
> Indonesia holds rates, see inflation cooling
> India surprises with early rate cut
> S.Korea holds rates, but cut seen soon
