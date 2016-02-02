India's central bank kept its policy rate on hold, opting to wait until after the government's annual budget statement at the end February to decide on whether to cut interest rates further. Australia's central bank also held interest rates steady even as wild swings in global markets, deepening unease over China's economy and a fresh outbreak of easing abroad suggest risks are for a further cut going forward. To see stories on Asian central banks, double click in the brackets: JANUARY 2016 > India rates on hold, budget key to more easing > Aust. c.bank sits tight, gives nod to global risk > BOJ stuns markets with negative interest suprise > New Zealand holds rates, opens door to more cuts > Malaysia holds benchmark rate, cuts reserve ratio > Bangladesh cuts policy rates 50 basis points > Indonesia cuts key rate to aid weak economy > Bank of Korea holds rates, signals no cut soon DECEMBER 2015 > BOJ keeps base money target, no change to rates > Hong Kong cbank raises rates after Fed > Indonesia hold rates, but sees wider easing room > Taiwan unexpectedly cuts interest rates again > Philippine c.bank leaves rates unchanged > Thailand leaves rates steady, sees higher growth > Bank of Korea holds rates, warns on debt > India holds rates, sees more 'accommodation' room > Australia RBA holds rates as exports lift economy NOVEMBER 2015 > BOJ holds rates as Japan slips into recession > Indonesia holds rates, cuts a reserve requirement > Philippines hold rates, trims inflation forecasts > Bank of Korea holds rates, resists calls for cut > Malaysia hold rates, flags risks to growth > Australia RBA holds rates, puts easing on table > Thai c.bank holds fire on rates after stimulus OCTOBER 2015 > China cuts rates again as growth engine stalls > Indonesia hold rates, sees reduced pressures > Bank of Korea stands pat, cautiously upbeat > Australia central bank holds rates steady SEPTEMBER 2015 > India cuts policy rate by 50 basis points > Philippines holds rates, inflation below goal > Taiwan c.bank cuts rates to stimulate demand > Indonesia c.bank hold rates, braces for Fed > Thailand holds rates, stimulus to help growth > BOJ stands pat, sees strain from emerging mkts > S.Korea holds rates as economy recovers > New Zealand cuts rates, flags more easing > Australia central bank keeps rates steady AUGUST 2015 > Philippine c.bank keeps rates steady > South Korea keeps interest rates steady > Thailand holds key rate, see growth fcast cut > India holds rates, door open for more easing > Australia's central bank holds rates JULY 2015 > Sri Lanka holds rates at record lows > NZ central bank cuts rates, sees more easing > BOJ cuts growth forecast, gov stays optimistic > S.Korea cuts growth prospects, hold rates > Australia RBA holds rates, angles for lower A$ > Indonesia holds rate again, inflation a risk JUNE 2015 > China cenbank cuts again as economy cools > Taiwan holds rate despite export weakness > Philippines cenbank holds rates steady > Indonesia, lacking options, holds key rate > S.Korea cuts rates to help MERS-hit economy > New Zealand cuts rates for 1st time in 4 years > Thailand holds rate, forecasts economy gains > India cuts rates for third time this year > Australia's RBA holds rates, guarded on outlook MAY 2015 > BOJ stands pat, a tad more upbeat on economy > Indonesia holds key rate despite growth slump > S.Korea holds rates, pares odds of more easing > Philippines holds rates, as widely expected > Malaysia holds rates, says policy accommodative > Australia's RBA cuts rates to record low APRIL 2015 > Bangladesh April inflation quickens on food > BOJ pushes back inflation target timeframe > Thailand surprises by cutting rates again > China slashes bank reserve ratio amid slowdown > Indonesia holds rate, aims to safeguard rupiah > In surprise decision, Singapore holds policy > Bank of Korea holds rates, seen cutting soon > BOJ stands pat, dissenter proposes tapering > India keeps repo rate on hold at 7.50 pct > Australia RBA skips cut, still open to easing MARCH 2015 > Philippines holds rates amid low inflation > Taiwan leaves rates unchanged for 15th quarter > Sri Lanka keeps rates steady on weak inflation > Indonesia holds benchmark rate, as expected > BOJ downplays deflation risk, keeps target > S.Korea joins global easing with surprise cut > Thailand cuts rate to lift weak confidence > Malaysia holds rates, keeps eye on inflation > India surprises with a post-budget rate cut > Australia's RBA holds rates, leaves door open FEBRUARY 2015 > China cuts rates in face of deflation risk > BOJ: No immediate need to ease policy again > S.Korea cbank holds rates, but cuts seen soon > Philippines keeps rates steady, as expected > China cuts bank reserve level to spur growth > India holds steady, pushes banks to cut rates > Australia's RBA cuts rates to record low JANUARY 2015 > NZ cbank holds rates, leaves door open for cut > Malaysia's c.bank hold rates as growth steadies > Thailand holds rates, says economy improving > Singapore eases policy in unexpected move > BOJ keeps stimulus, cuts inflation forecast > Indonesia holds rates, see inflation cooling > India surprises with early rate cut > S.Korea holds rates, but cut seen soon ASIA RATES OUTLOOK > FACTBOX on global interest rates USEFUL LINKS > Track Asian economic data live > Latest top breaking news across all markets TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS Global 