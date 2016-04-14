Singapore's central bank unexpectedly eased policy on Thursday after growth stalled in the first quarter and as slackening global demand darkened the outlook for the trade-dependent economy, sending the local dollar tumbling to its worst loss in eight months. To see stories on Asian central banks, double click in the brackets: APRIL 2016 > Singapore eases unexpectedly as growth stalls > India cuts rates to lowest since 2011 > Australia central bank holds rates at 2 pct MARCH 2016 > Taiwan cuts policy rate, sees growth pickup > Thailand holds rate, cuts 2016 growth forecast > Philippines holds rates, trims inflation f'casts > Indonesia cuts key rate for 3rd time this year > BOJ stands pat, warns about weak inflation views > Bank of Korea holds rates for 9th mth in March > New Zealand central bank surprises with rate cut > Malaysia holds key rate at 3.25 pct, as expected > Australia bucks global easing trend, holds rates FEBRUARY 2016 > S.Lanka hikes rates unexpectedly on inflation risk > Indonesia c.bank lowers key rate again > Bank of Korea holds rates for 8th month > Philippine c.bank keeps powder dry as growth solid > India rates on hold, budget key to more easing > Aust. c.bank sits tight, gives nod to global risk JANUARY 2016 > BOJ stuns markets with negative interest surprise > New Zealand holds rates, opens door to more cuts > Malaysia holds benchmark rate, cuts reserve ratio > Bangladesh cuts policy rates 50 basis points > Indonesia cuts key rate to aid weak economy > Bank of Korea holds rates, signals no cut soon DECEMBER 2015 > BOJ keeps base money target, no change to rates > Hong Kong cbank raises rates after Fed > Indonesia hold rates, but sees wider easing room > Taiwan unexpectedly cuts interest rates again > Philippine c.bank leaves rates unchanged > Thailand leaves rates steady, sees higher growth > Bank of Korea holds rates, warns on debt > India holds rates, sees more 'accommodation' room > Australia RBA holds rates as exports lift economy NOVEMBER 2015 > BOJ holds rates as Japan slips into recession > Indonesia holds rates, cuts a reserve requirement > Philippines hold rates, trims inflation forecasts > Bank of Korea holds rates, resists calls for cut > Malaysia hold rates, flags risks to growth > Australia RBA holds rates, puts easing on table > Thai c.bank holds fire on rates after stimulus OCTOBER 2015 > China cuts rates again as growth engine stalls > Indonesia hold rates, sees reduced pressures > Bank of Korea stands pat, cautiously upbeat > Australia central bank holds rates steady SEPTEMBER 2015 > India cuts policy rate by 50 basis points > Philippines holds rates, inflation below goal > Taiwan c.bank cuts rates to stimulate demand > Indonesia c.bank hold rates, braces for Fed > Thailand holds rates, stimulus to help growth > BOJ stands pat, sees strain from emerging mkts > S.Korea holds rates as economy recovers > New Zealand cuts rates, flags more easing > Australia central bank keeps rates steady AUGUST 2015 > Philippine c.bank keeps rates steady > South Korea keeps interest rates steady > Thailand holds key rate, see growth fcast cut > India holds rates, door open for more easing > Australia's central bank holds rates JULY 2015 > Sri Lanka holds rates at record lows > NZ central bank cuts rates, sees more easing > BOJ cuts growth forecast, gov stays optimistic > S.Korea cuts growth prospects, hold rates > Australia RBA holds rates, angles for lower A$ > Indonesia holds rate again, inflation a risk JUNE 2015 > China cenbank cuts again as economy cools > Taiwan holds rate despite export weakness > Philippines cenbank holds rates steady > Indonesia, lacking options, holds key rate > S.Korea cuts rates to help MERS-hit economy > New Zealand cuts rates for 1st time in 4 years > Thailand holds rate, forecasts economy gains > India cuts rates for third time this year > Australia's RBA holds rates, guarded on outlook MAY 2015 > BOJ stands pat, a tad more upbeat on economy > Indonesia holds key rate despite growth slump > S.Korea holds rates, pares odds of more easing > Philippines holds rates, as widely expected > Malaysia holds rates, says policy accommodative > Australia's RBA cuts rates to record low APRIL 2015 > Bangladesh April inflation quickens on food > BOJ pushes back inflation target timeframe > Thailand surprises by cutting rates again > China slashes bank reserve ratio amid slowdown > Indonesia holds rate, aims to safeguard rupiah > In surprise decision, Singapore holds policy > Bank of Korea holds rates, seen cutting soon > BOJ stands pat, dissenter proposes tapering > India keeps repo rate on hold at 7.50 pct > Australia RBA skips cut, still open to easing MARCH 2015 > Philippines holds rates amid low inflation > Taiwan leaves rates unchanged for 15th quarter > Sri Lanka keeps rates steady on weak inflation > Indonesia holds benchmark rate, as expected > BOJ downplays deflation risk, keeps target > S.Korea joins global easing with surprise cut > Thailand cuts rate to lift weak confidence > Malaysia holds rates, keeps eye on inflation > India surprises with a post-budget rate cut > Australia's RBA holds rates, leaves door open ASIA RATES OUTLOOK > FACTBOX on global interest rates USEFUL LINKS > Track Asian economic data 